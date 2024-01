Little Rock, circa 1910: Sending the card to Washington state, the writer complained it took six days to get a letter from there. The card is a clever early "photoshop" image of a man soaring over Main Street. In the distant left is what was then National Bank, later the Boyle Building, and which is now being renovated to house the offices of the Arkansas Attorney General.

