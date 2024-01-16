Arkansas state offices will close again Wednesday in weather-affected areas

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Tuesday night that state office buildings, except for critical operations, will be closed Wednesday because of roads refreezing overnight in many areas across the state.

Sanders said in a news release announcing the closures that state employees who can telework should do so, and agencies may implement liberal leave policies for employees who cannot telework.

State employees outside the affected areas should contact a supervisor for further instruction, the release said.

Much of the state was blanketed by snow Sunday and Monday, and bitterly cold temperatures have gripped Arkansas for the past few days. Snow and ice have melted off some roadways, but the remaining moisture is expected to refreeze overnight in some areas.

The National Weather Service in North Little Rock said Tuesday that much of the state will see above freezing temperatures for at least a few hours Wednesday for the first time since Saturday. However, the weather service said whatever melts Wednesday could refreeze on roads overnight when temperatures drop below freezing again.