COLUMNIST: Missouri’s food-stamp ban cruel and unusual

As Missouri lawmakers embark on yet another legislative session sure to be defined by right-wing extremism and entrenched partisanship, positive exception has arisen regarding, of all things, public assistance: A bipartisan proposal would finally end a cruel and counter-productive lifetime ban on food stamp eligibility for people with felony drug convictions in their past.

That banishment amounts to continuing punishment for people who have already paid their debt to society. Those unpersuaded by that factor should consider that it also significantly increases the chances of recidivism.

For families attempting to get back on their feet after a felony conviction, these requirements add to the already daunting roadblocks on the route to employment and self-sufficiency that is crucial to prevent recidivism.

As the Missouri Independent reports, the proposal to end the ban is being spearheaded by state Sens. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-Arnold) and Lauren Arthur (D-Kansas City).

Coleman argues persuasively that "access to food and access to nutrition is not something that should be punitive." Her fellow legislative Republicans should heed this nod to common sense, good governance and plain old compassion.