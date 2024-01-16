



FOOTBALL

Former UA defensive back Bishop heads to UNLV

Former Razorback defensive back LaDarrius Bishop posted a photo of "UNLV" stitched onto a gray material as his new profile picture on Monday, seemingly indicating he will transfer to Las Vegas.

Bishop, an extra-year senior from Ashdown, played sparingly outside of special teams in 2023 after struggling with injuries the previous season.

Bishop would be joining a small pipeline of former Razorbacks landing with the Rebels and second-year Coach Barry Odom, the three-year defensive coordinator at Arkansas for Coach Sam Pittman.

In-state product Malik Chavis from Rison also signed with UNLV earlier this month, as did Jalen Catalon, a freshman All-American at Arkansas who transferred to Texas prior to the 2023 season.

Former Arkansas linebackers coach Michael Scherer, the defensive coordinator at UNLV, had former Hogs Jackson Woodard and Jordan Hanna at linebacker on the 2023 team.

Bishop, used largely as a gunner on the punt team in 2023, had 3 tackles this season after compiling 56 in his first four active seasons with the Razorbacks.

-- Tom Murphy



