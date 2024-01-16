In the News

Eric Burlison, a Republican U.S. representative from Missouri, said, "There's nothing that's been said that's changed my worldview," after he received a classified briefing about unidentified aerial phenomena, the new term for UFOs, on Friday.

Helena Hubackova, a spokesperson for the Dvur Kralove Zoo in the Czech Republic, said a rare male pygmy hippopotamus named Mikolas that was born in December has joined two female and one male pygmy hippos at the zoo.

Max Hightower, a transgender teenager attending Sherman High School in Sherman, Texas, said, "I know that people are going to be specifically watching me, some of them," after school administrators reversed a decision and allowed him to perform in the school's showcase of the musical "Oklahoma!"

Pope Francis refused to back down from his decision to let priests bless same-sex couples, saying in an interview Sunday that he insisted the "Lord blesses everyone," and that "sometimes decisions are not accepted. But in most cases, when you don't accept a decision, it's because you don't understand."

Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei, 32, married Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic, 29, with a feast Monday in public and a day of prayers by both families today marking the end of a 10-day wedding celebration.

Lykka Borup, vice president of the Danish Club in Melbourne, Australia, said, "I don't know if it will ever happen again," as the country celebrated Mary Donaldson becoming the first ever Australian-born queen after her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, was proclaimed king of Denmark.

Auli'i Cravalho, the voice actress for Disney's "Moana," has no intention of starring in the live-action remake, telling the Wrap that "It feels really important to me to pass the baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent, and I say that with my whole chest."

Jonathan D. Gray, a co-founder of the Gray Foundation, said that "the core needs for low-income kids are as acute as ever," as he encouraged philanthropists to continue working while the foundation is set to help provide free swim lessons for second grade students at public schools in New York City.