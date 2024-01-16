Can blame president

I found Tommy Foltz's opinion piece on Wednesday's editorial page very informative and an interesting view of the supply/demand factor of oil costs versus gasoline prices at the pump. He evidently has a vast knowledge of the dynamics of the energy industry.

I must question, however, his closing statement that the president doesn't deserve blame or credit for prices at the pump. Since the president has the power of the pen and executive orders, he can cause upsets in the market price at the pump. Refer to the oil embargo of 1973 by OPEC which caused shortages at the pump because of political positions by the Nixon administration.

Likewise, decisions by the Biden administration: The EPA, Bureau of Land Management, Interior Department and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission all report to the executive branch of the federal government. Bureaucratic involvement in any leasing and operation of an oil lease on federal property has to be a red-tape nightmare which probably results in increased costs transferred to the consumer.

RICH HICKMAN

Rogers

Maybe there's reason

In his Jan. 11 guest column, Ted Swedenburg wonders why he and another professor "get smeared with the charge that we are hostile to Jews." Perhaps it relates to his screed that centuries of history in the Middle East was tragically disrupted with the creation of the state of Israel. Or perhaps it is related to his going on for 1,072 words including mention of Gaza or the Gaza conflict and Oct. 7 a total of 11 times without mention of Hamas even once.

GENE PFEIFER

Little Rock

Help the low-income

Sunday's paper had a front-page article detailing how in Arkansas the poor pay 13.1 percent of their incomes on taxes while the rich pay only 5.8 percent.

There is an easy solution to this, other than the Legislature providing sales-tax relief on food and other essentials. Sales taxes are the most regressive taxes.

If the poor would only donate more money to the campaign funds of the governor and the state legislators, I'm guessing this would be corrected, maybe even in a specially called session of the Legislature. The Legislature may even find a way to improve public schools that serve the poor instead of using other people's tax money to subsidize the rich with their tuition costs.

As long as our politicians' campaigns continue to be supported by donations from the high-earners, we can only expect the well-off people who do not need tax relief to continue to get it. Legalized bribery of politicians is wrong and should be stopped.

KEN DAY

Springdale

Work within the law

I just read Sen. Ben Gilmore's guest column in the paper and felt compelled to write. I agree that the Arkansas Department of Corrections' capacity should be increased due to an increasing population. Locking up violent people and felons is something everyone can agree on.

A recent report in the paper showed current staffing levels at ADC prisons. One unit at Tucker showed staffing at only half of the allotted slots. This is not only dangerous for inmates but for the state employees that work there. This must be fixed before any large expansion happens.

Left out of the column, on purpose I'm certain, is the fact that the ADC board did agree to some of the increase. Also, and most importantly, whether you like it or not, the state Constitution says ultimate authority over the ADC rests with the ADC board. And the Constitution overrules the Legislature every time.

If we don't follow the law (Constitution), then how are we any better than the criminals we seek to lock up? While the ADC board has ruffled the feathers of Queen Sarah and certain members of the Ledge, they are 100 percent correct in their stances, with the Constitution backing them up, and I support them. The ADC secretary who was run off probably should have never been hired since he was apparently run off by Arizona.

If you don't like this, you should follow the process and try to get the state Constitution amended. I figure Tiny Tim in the attorney general's office will let that fly right on through to the ballot.

RICHARD MOORE

Little Rock

The party as religion

If Arkansas' version of the Republican Party was a religion, and for some it seems to have made that transition, it would explain the roles many of our government officials seem to have assumed.

Gov. Sarah Sanders, with her proclamations and treating her word as law, serves as Eminence. Almost without exception, Republican members of our Legislature serve as her vassals. They can only utter the word "amen" when asked for their opinion of any words regurgitated from the mouth of the Eminence. The decisions handed down by the Republican members of the Arkansas Supreme Court are offered as tithes to the Eminence. As for Attorney General Tim Griffin, his only role is to serve as an acolyte for the Eminence.

Unfortunately, all the above appears to be less of a fantasy as each day passes.

PHILLIP TAYLOR

Fayetteville