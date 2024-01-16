Mayfield guides Tampa Bay to wild-card bashing of Philly

TAMPA, Fla. -- Baker Mayfield threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns to lead the resurgent Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 32-9 wild-card playoff victory over Jalen Hurts and the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

The Bucs won for the sixth time in seven games to advance to a NFC divisional round matchup on the road Sunday against the Detroit Lions, another team -- like the Eagles -- that stymied Mayfield during the regular season.

David Moore scored on a 44-yard reception in the first quarter. Rookie Trey Palmer broke the game open with a 56-yard catch-and-run for a TD that put the Bucs up 25-9 late in the third quarter. Both receivers took advantage of a porous, poor-tackling Eagles secondary to make their way to the end zone.

Mayfield, the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick who's playing with his fourth team in less than two years, completed 22 of 36 passes without an interception. He capped his first playoff appearance since the 2020 season with a 23-yard TD pass to Chris Godwin.

It was a disappointing finish for Philadelphia (11-7), which lost to Kansas City in last year's Super Bowl and then spent spent much of this season resembling a club focused and determined to get back to the title game.

The Eagles played without leading receiver A.J. Brown, who injured a knee in the regular-season finale. Hurts started despite dislocating the middle finger on his throwing hand the previous week, and was 25 of 35 for 250 yards and a TD before being replaced by backup Marcus Mariota in the final minute.

The Bucs, who lost to the Lions 20-6 in Week 6, regrouped following a stretch in which they lost six of seven games to go 5-1 over the last six weeks of the regular season to win their third consecutive NFC South title and clinch a franchise-record fourth consecutive playoff berth.

The Eagles entered Monday night looking for a solution to what ailed them during a stunning about-face that saw them go 1-5 down the stretch after a 10-1 start to the season that included a dominant 14-point victory over Tampa Bay in Week 3.

Philadelphia outgained the Bucs 472 yards to 174, running 78 plays to Tampa Bay's 44 in the first meeting. With Mayfield getting off to a quick start against a porous, poor-tackling Eagles secondary, the Bucs offense gained 178 yards in the first quarter alone Monday night.

Chase McLaughlin kicked field goals of 28, 54 and 48 yards, the latter extending Tampa Bay's lead to 16-3 late in the second quarter. The Eagles cut into their deficit with Hurts using a 55-yard completion to DeVonta Smith to set up a 5-yard scoring pass to Dallas Goedert.

The score remained 16-9, though. Philadelphia Coach Nick Sirianni took Jake Elliott's conversion kick off the board after the Bucs were penalized for offsides. The Eagles lined up to go for two points from the 1-yard line, but Tampa Bay stopped Hurts for no gain.

Smith finished with eight receptions for 148 yards for the Eagles.

Philadelphia0900--9

Tampa Bay10697--32

First Quarter

TB--FG McLaughlin 28, 10:02.

TB--Moore 44 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 5:47.

Second Quarter

TB--FG McLaughlin 54, 14:03.

Phi--FG Elliott 47, 11:31.

TB--FG McLaughlin 48, 5:35.

Phi--Goedert 5 pass from Hurts (run failed), 3:06.

Third Quarter

TB--safety, 2:18.

TB--Palmer 56 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 1:19.

Fourth Quarter

TB--Godwin 23 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 5:42.

Attendance--63,397

PhiTB

First downs1323

Total Net Yards276426

Rushes-yards15-4229-119

Passing234307

Punt Returns1-02-24

Kickoff Returns1-171-27

Interceptions Ret.0-00-0

Comp-Att-Int25-35-022-36-0

Sacked-Yards Lost3-164-30

Punts4-47.03-41.333

Fumbles-Lost2-00-0

Penalties-Yards6-545-25

Time of Possession25:5734:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Philadelphia, Swift 10-34, Hurts 1-5, Gainwell 4-3. Tampa Bay, R.White 18-72, Mayfield 2-16, Edmonds 7-12, Thompkins 1-10, Palmer 1-9.

PASSING--Philadelphia, Hurts 25-35-0-250. Tampa Bay, Mayfield 22-36-0-337.

RECEIVING--Philadelphia, D.Smith 8-148, Swift 4-32, Goedert 4-21, Jones 3-22, Watkins 3-12, Gainwell 2-10, Zaccheaus 1-5. Tampa Bay, Otton 8-89, Godwin 4-45, Evans 3-48, Moore 2-66, Palmer 1-56, Durham 1-18, Edmonds 1-8, Thompkins 1-4, R.White 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--None.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (10) runs for a touchdown after making a catch as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Bradley Roby (33) and safety Kevin Byard (31) attempt to tackle him during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is sacked for a safety in the end zone by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) chase him during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



The hands of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts are seen as he is sacked for a safety in the end zone by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) avoids tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (10) avoids a tackle by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) after making a catch and running for a long touchdown during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

