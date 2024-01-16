Melissa Etheridge, Jewl bring co-headling tour to Rogers

Two-time Grammy winner Melissa Etheridge and four-time Grammy nominee Jewel will bring their co-headlining tour to Rogers this fall.

The singalongs to Etheridge's "I'm the Only One," and "Come to My Window" and Jewel's "You Were Meant For Me" and "Who Will Save Your Soul" begin at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7:30.

Presales for the show open Jan. 17. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday. Standard ticket prices range from $41.50 - $101.50 plus fees. Note: there are no lawn tickets for this show, only seated tickets.

Find more information on this show at www.amptickets.com.