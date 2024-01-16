Numerous Wednesday closures announced

Today at 3:59 p.m.

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

(Adobe Stock)

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is not a comprehensive list and will be updated as announcements come in. 

Many entities have announced they will be closed on Wednesday due to inclement weather and/or road conditions.

The closures include:

  • Little Rock School District schools and offices
  • Pulaski County Special School District
  • North Little Rock School District schools and central office
  • Jacksonville North Pulaski School District schools and offices
  • Russellville School District schools
  • Bryant School District
  • Watson Chapel School District
  • Pine Bluff School District schools and offices
  • Abundant Life Christian Academy closed, AMI observed
  • Cabot School District
  • Bauxite School District
  • Dumas School District
  • University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana
  • University of Arkansas at Little Rock
  • Faulkner County sheriff's office
  • North Little Rock city offices
  • Sherwood city offices/facilities, including all recreational facilities and the landfill (There will be no trash pickup on Wednesday).
  • Gentry Schools
  • Clinton Presidential Center
  • Little Rock Zoo
  • Arkansas State University - Mountain Home
  • Arkansas Tech University will be operating virtually.