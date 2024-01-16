Numerous Wednesday closures announced

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is not a comprehensive list and will be updated as announcements come in.
Many entities have announced they will be closed on Wednesday due to inclement weather and/or road conditions.
The closures include:
- Little Rock School District schools and offices
- Pulaski County Special School District
- North Little Rock School District schools and central office
- Jacksonville North Pulaski School District schools and offices
- Russellville School District schools
- Bryant School District
- Watson Chapel School District
- Pine Bluff School District schools and offices
- Abundant Life Christian Academy closed, AMI observed
- Cabot School District
- Bauxite School District
- Dumas School District
- University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana
- University of Arkansas at Little Rock
- Faulkner County sheriff's office
- North Little Rock city offices
- Sherwood city offices/facilities, including all recreational facilities and the landfill (There will be no trash pickup on Wednesday).
- Gentry Schools
- Clinton Presidential Center
- Little Rock Zoo
- Arkansas State University - Mountain Home
- Arkansas Tech University will be operating virtually.