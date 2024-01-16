Numerous Wednesday closures announced

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is not a comprehensive list and will be updated as announcements come in.

Many entities have announced they will be closed on Wednesday due to inclement weather and/or road conditions.

The closures include:

Little Rock School District schools and offices

Pulaski County Special School District

North Little Rock School District schools and central office

Jacksonville North Pulaski School District schools and offices

Russellville School District schools

Bryant School District

Watson Chapel School District

Pine Bluff School District schools and offices

Abundant Life Christian Academy closed, AMI observed

Cabot School District

Bauxite School District

Dumas School District

University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana

University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Faulkner County sheriff's office

North Little Rock city offices

Sherwood city offices/facilities, including all recreational facilities and the landfill (There will be no trash pickup on Wednesday).

Gentry Schools

Clinton Presidential Center

Little Rock Zoo

Arkansas State University - Mountain Home

Arkansas Tech University will be operating virtually.



