NWA Letters to the Editor

Time to take nation

back from Joe Biden

Joe Biden officially started his presidential campaign recently by making a couple of speeches that were very angry and vicious in tone. He yelled about Donald Trump becoming a dictator if elected. Next he referred to Trump's supporters as "extreme MAGA", a change from Hillary Clinton's famous "deplorables" but just as offensive. President Biden is pushing the ideology that Trump supporters are dangerous "extreme MAGA" Republicans! Whoopi Goldberg on "The View" agreed with Biden, going so far as to say Trump is like Hitler and he will lock you up if you disagree with him.

I don't believe the Democrats know what MAGA really stands for. Make America Great Again is a noble ideal we should be embracing. Why wouldn't we want America to be a great country, a beacon on the hill? What's wrong with that? Nothing! I'm proud to be an American.

It hurts me to see our nation in decline. So much has changed in our country in the three years Joe Biden has been in office. His liberal ideology has America at the breaking point. Whoever has been advising him does not want America to be great.

We now have out-of-control government spending, record-high inflation, a collapsing economy, weaponization of the judicial system, an ongoing border crisis, out-of-control social programs including DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) which is destroying our military and corporations, radicalization of our youth in leftist educational programs, lack of a moral compass, persecution of people who don't agree with the government, rampant unpunished crime and victimization of children. We are faced with a ruling class who are out of touch with the will of the people. It seems as if their motto is "Let's destroy America!"

The reality is we have a president who is not capable of leading. His health is declining every day. He is being told what to do and how to shape policies that are literally ruining America. We the people have a voice. Each one of us is smart enough to know this shadow administration is trying to control us with the laws they make and the laws they're breaking. Our Founding Fathers created a constitutional republic that has provided us with 247 years of individual freedoms. Sure we've made mistakes, but we've learned from our history and tried to correct them. I don't recognize the country I live in today. We are becoming a totalitarian state. Our freedoms are being systematically destroyed.

It's time for the majority of good, decent, God-fearing people to rise up and take back our country! We have no other alternative.

Carmen Heyer

Bella Vista

Taking flying advice

from Buddy Hackett

While reading Gary Smith's column in Friday's Democrat-Gazette regarding Flight 1282 losing a door to the plane at 16,000 feet, I was taken back to an episode of The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson many years ago.

Johnny's guest that night was the incomparable comedian Buddy Hackett. They were discussing a recent air tragedy when Johnny mentioned an article in a magazine said the safest place to be seated in a jet airliner was the tail section.

Buddy quickly remarked, "Well, I didn't see that story, but I can tell you until I hear about planes backing into mountains that's where I'm sitting!"

Denton Tumbleson

Clarksville