NWA outdoor events: Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club sets two hikes





Group sets two hikes

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike three miles at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Lake Atalanta, Cramps Trail and Shadow Ridge Loop in Rogers. Meet in the parking lot at 120 Lake Atalanta Road in Rogers.

The club will hike a 5.2-mile loop Jan. 25 on trails close to downtown Bentonville and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

All hikers are welcome on both hikes. Interested hikers should email hillndalehike@gmail.com for more details. Club information is available at bvhikingclub.com.

Paint a decoy

Free duck decoy painting programs will be on Thursday and Friday at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center in Fort Smith. All supplies are furnished. Sessions will be at 5 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday and at 9 a.m. Friday. Call the center at (501) 710-6285 to register.

Trout for the table

Learn different ways to cook trout from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday outdoors at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 3400 N. 40th St., in Springdale.

Steve Dunlap with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will demonstrate techniques for cooking trout. Trout are stocked in Arkansas' tailwater streams and at city ponds and lakes statewide during fall and winter.

Registration is not required. Call the center at (833) 356-0847 for details.

Get started in archery

A free indoor class for new archers is set for Jan. 23-25 from 6 to 8 p.m. each night at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale. Coaches will teach students how to hit a bullseye while standing and sitting with different types of hunting bows. All equipment is provided. It's recommended for ages 16 years old and up. Students must attend all three evenings. Contact steve.dunlap@agfc.ar.gov to register.

Center seeks volunteers

Ozark Natural Science Center is recruiting volunteers and will host six volunteer orientation programs. Programs will be 10 a.m. Jan. 24 and 1 p.m. Jan. 27, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 5, 9 a.m. Feb. 17, 1 p.m. Feb. 29 and 11 a.m. March 2.

Volunteer opportunities include assisting with outreach, administrative projects, trail and ground maintenance, education and more. The center is located adjacent to the Madison County Wildlife Management Area north of Huntsville. Call the center at (479) 202-8340 for details.

See the Arkansas River

Educational pontoon boat tours on the Arkansas River will be held at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and 25. The trips are hosted by the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center in Fort Smith.

The free trips are on a large pontoon boat, which will cruise the Arkansas River with a possibility of seeing bald eagles. All guests will be required to wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket. People may bring their own or one will be provided. Spots are limited. Register by calling the nature center at (501) 710-6285.

Walk explores Bentonville

Ozark Hill Hikers invites all walkers to join a walk Jan. 24 in Bentonville. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Casey's convenience store, 100 S.E. J St. in Bentonville.

There is a short drive to the start point at the Bentonville Public Library where participants may choose either a 5- or 10-kilometer route. The walk is on city streets, paved and natural trails through city parks, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and Compton Gardens. Membership in the Ozark Hill Hikers is $12 per year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Catch trout, win prizes

Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation will host Trout Day from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 27 at Murphy Park in Springdale.

Catch rainbow trout and win prizes at the event. Experienced anglers will be available to help beginners catch fish. There will be a trout cooking demonstration and free lunch after fishing. Registration is required. Register at agfc.com or call (833) 356-0847 for registration information.

All about bugs

Austin Jones with the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will present a free program about insects from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 3 at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale.

Find out what it means to be an arthropod, how to tell which arthropods are insects and what insects can be properly called bugs. Take notes on collecting insects and see some displays from the university's Arthropod Museum. There may even be a live arthropod guest or two to interact with.



