



FOOTBALL

USC's Williams enters draft

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams has formally entered the NFL Draft, leaving Southern California after two prolific seasons. Williams made his long-anticipated announcement on social media Monday, the final day for underclassmen to enter the draft. He is widely considered the favorite to be the No. 1 selection in the draft, which begins April 25. The Chicago Bears currently hold the top pick. Williams passed for 10,082 yards with 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during three collegiate seasons at Oklahoma and USC. He became the Trojans' eighth Heisman Trophy winner in 2022 after following Coach Lincoln Riley from Norman to the West Coast, and he put up another superlative statistical season last fall even while the Trojans struggled in an 8-5 season.

Norm Snead dead at 84

Norm Snead, an NFL quarterback for 16 seasons in the 1960s and '70s who was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has died. He was 84. Snead died Sunday in Naples, Fla., his brother, Danny, told The Associated Press on Monday. A cause of death was not provided. Snead was the second overall pick in the 1961 NFL Draft, selected by Washington, and he also was taken 33rd by the Buffalo Bills in the American Football League draft that year. He chose Washington and played there for three seasons, with two Pro Bowl appearances, before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for Sonny Jurgensen and Claude Crabb. Snead spent seven seasons with the Eagles during an era in which they never reached the playoffs. Despite that, he was picked for the Pro Bowl in 1965, when he threw for 15 touchdowns and 2,346 yards and led a league-high three game-winning drives for a team that finished 5-9. Snead went 52-100-7 in 159 NFL starts with 196 touchdowns. His 257 interceptions rank sixth on the career list.

Trojans select new DC

Defensive line coach Eric Henderson is leaving the Los Angeles Rams to join Lincoln Riley's staff at Southern California as the co-defensive coordinator. Henderson also will be the Trojans' defensive line coach and run game coordinator under new defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, the school announced Monday. Henderson has been the Rams' defensive line coach for the past five seasons, developing a close bond with eight-time All-Pro Aaron Donald and his fellow linemen. Henderson also served as Los Angeles' run game coordinator for the past three seasons. He spent two years on the Chargers' coaching staff before joining the Rams in 2019. The former Georgia Tech lineman started his coaching career in college at Georgia Military College, Oklahoma State and UTSA.

SOCCER

Messi earns FIFA award

Lionel Messi landed another prestigious award in soccer -- barely. The Argentina star needed a tiebreaker with Erling Haaland to win FIFA's best men's player prize on Monday. He has national team captains to thank. The voting breakdown showed Messi and Haaland with 48 points each after voting by a global panel of national team coaches and captains, selected journalists, plus fans online. The tiebreaker was whoever had more first-place or "5-point" scores from the votes of national team captains. That category was 107 to 64 for the Inter Miami forward. Neither player showed up at the awards ceremony at Hammersmith Apollo theater in west London. World Cup champion Aitana Bonmati showed up -- and cleaned up. The 25-year-old Spain playmaker was named FIFA's best women's soccer player, building on her Ballon d'Or award last October, which followed a UEFA award in August.

HOCKEY

Fleury earns win No. 552

Marc-Andre Fleury took sole possession of second place with his 552nd win in the NHL, posting his 74th career shutout as the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders 5-0 on Monday. Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice on special teams, Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist, and Connor Dewar and Marcus Foligno also scored for the Wild, who'd gone 1-7-1 in their previous nine games and enjoyed a much-needed celebration of the 39-year-old Fleury passing Patrick Roy on the all-time list. Martin Brodeur holds the record with 691 wins. Fleury stopped 21 shots in his first shutout of the season. He was 1-4-1 in his six previous starts.

BASKETBALL

Green back after suspension

Golden State forward Draymond Green returned to action Monday after missing 16 games as part of a league suspension for his history of misconduct, the action coming after he struck Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a Dec. 12 game. Green didn't start the game, but entered with 6:10 left in the first quarter. His appearance drew a hearty set of boos from the Memphis faithful. There was a smaller than usual crowd at the game as the city dealt with about a half-foot of snow and temperatures in the teens. Monday's appearance was Green's first action since the Dec. 12 game in which he spun around and struck Nurkic in the face. Green was assessed a Flagrant 2, which led to his ejection in the third quarter. That blow led the league to hand down an indefinite suspension of Green on Dec. 14. League officials said the punishment was for the defensive stalwart's "repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts." The ejection for hitting Green in the face was his 18th, most among NBA players. Green finished with seven points and seven rebounds in the Warriors' 116-107 loss.

Fab Five supports Howard

Michigan's Fab Five reunited and attended a basketball game on campus for the first time since they played three decades ago, watching the Wolverines beat Ohio State 73-65 on Monday. Chris Webber and Jalen Rose have had differences, including about the narratives of the NCAA scandal that led to the removal of two Final Four banners from the Crisler Center rafters. It drove the childhood friends and college teammates apart, leading to the Detroit natives not even speaking to each other when they were in the same place. Juwan Howard's serious health scare motivated the duo to come together with Jimmy King and Ray Jackson to support Michigan's embattled basketball coach, four months after he had heart surgery amid a five-game losing streak.

SKIING

Surgery set for Pinturault

French ski star Alexis Pinturault will undergo knee surgery next week after sustaining a season-ending injury during a World Cup super-G race, the French skiing federation said Monday. Pinturault, the overall World Cup champion in 2021 and a three-time Olympic medalist, crashed when landing the Silberhorn jump approaching the final section of the storied Lauberhorn course at Wengen last week. He was airlifted from the course, six days after he became a father for the first time. The federation said Pinturault, who met a specialist on Monday, ruptured the cruciate ligaments and internal meniscus in his left knee. He will undergo surgery at a Lyon clinic.

FILE - Backfield coach Y.A. Tittle with quarterback Norm Snead (16) and Randy Johnson (11) at training camp in West Long Beach, New Jersey, July 30, 1973. Norm Snead, an NFL quarterback for 16 seasons in the 1960s and '70s who was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has died. He was 84. A spokesperson for Wake Forest football, for whom Snead played collegiately before turning pro, told The Associated Press on Monday that the school learned from Snead's family that he died Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jack Kanthal, File)



FILE - Philadelphia Eagles' Norm Snead, left, and Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry look over the Cotton Bowl as they prepare for the Pro Bowl Game Sunday, Jan. 17, 1973, in Dallas. Norm Snead, an NFL quarterback for 16 seasons in the 1960s and '70s who was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has died. He was 84. A spokesperson for Wake Forest football, for whom Snead played collegiately before turning pro, told The Associated Press on Monday that the school learned from Snead's family that he died Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/FK)





