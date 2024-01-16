Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 16, 1924

The first issue of the Sanatorium Outlook, a monthly publication issued by Arkansas Tuberculosis Sanatorium at Booneville, has been distributed over the state and has attracted some attention. Morgan Maze will be editor of the paper, which is issued by authority of Dr. John Stewart superintendent, and Dr. A. G. Blankenship is a business manager. The object of the paper is to inform people of the state of the work being done at the institution and to arouse interest in the prevention and treatment of tuberculosis.

50 years ago

Jan. 16, 1974

About 40 Cloverdale residents met Tuesday night at the Life Line Baptist Church on Baseline Road to protest a proposal by Missouri Pacific Lines to rezone 119 acres in a residential district for light industrial use. The group had met once previously and organized as at the Southwest Citizens Committee. Ken Cotton of 10014 Wilderness Road, chairman, said the rezoning would create a traffic hazard because of the heavy trucks which would use neighborhood streets to serve the proposed industrial park. He also said streets were not designed to carry heavy trucks.

25 years ago

Jan. 16, 1999

A 78-year-old man suffocated in July while he was tied down to his nursing-home bed, but administrators didn't report the death for more than two months, authorities said Friday. Wayne H. Boydston of North Little Rock died of positional asphyxiation on July 23 at Riley's Oak Hill Manor North, according to the Pulaski County Coroner's office. Boydston had moved into the nursing home a week before. State records suggest that nursing-home employees had trouble freeing him from his restraint when they found him wedged, not breathing, between his bed rails. His pulse was faint and he died soon after. The same records show that the nursing home was cited for violating numerous federal regulations over the last two years, including some governing the use of restraints.

10 years ago

Jan. 16, 2014

A Beebe woman has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for embezzling more than $358,000 while she was an officer at the Beebe branch of First Security Bank of Searcy. A judgment filed Wednesday shows that Patricia A. Hill, who pleaded guilty in June to a charge of theft by a bank officer, was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker. In June, Hill admitted embezzling $358,419.68 between Nov. 13, 2007, and April 19, 2010, by manipulating accounts to increase the amounts customers owed on consumer loans. A charging document said she used the scheme to "create funds" that she then withdrew from the bank. Hill faced up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million under federal statutes, as well as up to five years of probation. In addition to the term in federal prison, where parole is not available, Baker sentenced Hill to serve two years of probation after her release, and to repay the entire amount stolen.