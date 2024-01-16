Seven people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Rogers

Tyler Hoover, 30, of 1217 W. Wood St. in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Hoover was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Jose McGuire, 36 of 14946 Ball Road in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with being a felon in possession of a firearm, fraud, obstruction of governmental operations, theft of property and fleeing. McGuire was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $3,500 bond.

Michael Jude, 41, of 703 N. Thompson St., in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with terroristic threatening, domestic battery and a parole violation. Jude was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Brandon Tinajero, 20, of 508 N. Dixieland Road in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with second-degree sexual assault and residential burglary. Tinajero was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

David Brack, 62, of 14221 True Love Road in West Fork, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register as a sex offender. Brack was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $3,500 bond.

Daniel Roulet, 38, of 101 Spring St. in Eureka Springs, was arrested Friday in connection with communicating a false alarm. Roulet was being held Monday at the Washington County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Ted Gibson, 46, of 22303 W. War Eagle Road in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with rape/sexual intercourse. Gibson was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bond.