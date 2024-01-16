Youth trap shooting competitions ready to get started





Now is the time for coaches to get their teams together and register to be a part of the Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program.

Jimmy Self, youth shooting sports coordinator for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, said registration is open until March 1, but the sooner coaches sign up, the better equipped they'll be to conduct practices and form a skilled team of shooters by regional tournament time in April.

"The competition can be challenging, and it takes more than a few times at the range to become proficient with a shotgun," Self said. "Some teams will have shot for years, but we want as many newcomers to the sport as we can get."

Nearly 5,400 Arkansas boys and girls signed up to participate in last year's regional tournaments, making youth shooting sports one of the largest clay-target shooting programs in the nation.

"Game and Fish Director Austin Booth has really made recreational shooting a focus of Game and Fish and its new strategic plan," Self said. "He's elevated our programs into their own division and is working hard to develop shooting ranges and recreational shooting facilities throughout the state. I'd love to see our existing coaches get out and really try to form some new connections to grow this sport even more in Arkansas."

Returning coaches are encouraged to register their team at www.agfc.com/yss as soon as possible. New coaches should contact Self at james.self@agfc.ar.gov or call (501) 604-0460 to learn more about the program and how to get started.

"We conduct training sessions each year to welcome our new coaches, and we have a bunch of resources like training manuals to get people started," Self said. "It helps a little if you've shot trap before, but honestly we've had first-time coaches who came out and learned from us and took that knowledge to the kids on their team for some great success."

Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program has junior and senior divisions. The junior division is for grades 5-8 and the senior division is for grades 9-12. Home-schooled students compete in the division they would be in if they were in public school. Home-schooled students 15 or older must compete in the senior division. Coaches must be 21 to apply and must be certified by Game and Fish to participate in the program.

Each team must have at least five members and each participant must take part in at least five team practices of 25 clay targets each to qualify for regional and state competitions held during May and June each year.



