Accidents leave 3 people dead, 2 hurt on state’s highways

Three people were killed and two more injured in three wrecks on Arkansas roads late last week, preliminary reports from local police state.

David Norrell, 75, of Siloam Springs was killed around 1:59 p.m. Thursday when he made a left turn from U.S. 412 in Siloam Springs onto Kenwood Street on a flashing left-turn arrow and a 2019 International tractor-trailer truck struck the 2003 Land Rover Discovery he was driving, police in that city reported.

A passenger in the Land Rover, Jose Serna, 52, of Bentonville, was taken to a Fayetteville hospital for treatment.

A Siloam Springs police officer investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Gloria Strong, 68, was fatally injured around 1:35 p.m. Friday when the 2015 Dodge Ram pickup in which she was a passenger collided with a 2015 Honda CRV on U.S. 71 in Mena, a report from Mena police states. No city of residence was listed for Strong.

The pickup flipped over 1½ times before coming to a rest.

Strong died of her injuries on Saturday night at a Hot Springs hospital. The driver of the Dodge, 75-year-old Bruce Strong, was taken to the same hospital for treatment.

The report did not list any information about the driver of the Honda CRV or say whether there were any passengers in that vehicle.

An officer investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Deborah White, 42, of Morrilton, was in the roadway near 3200 University Avenue around 6:25 p.m. Saturday when a 2021 Mitsubishi Outland struck her, a report from Little Rock police states.

White died of her injuries Monday at a Little Rock hospital, the report states.

An officer investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.