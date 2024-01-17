Clinton Foundation official among applicants for seat on Little Rock Airport Commission

Five people have applied for the seat on the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission formerly held by Stacy Hurst, according to city records.
Hurst, who led the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism under former Gov.
Interest follows Hurst departure
Today at 3:46 a.m.
Five people have applied for the seat on the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission formerly held by Stacy Hurst, according to city records.
Hurst, who led the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism under former Gov.