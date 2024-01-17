Clinton Foundation official among applicants for seat on Little Rock Airport Commission

Interest follows Hurst departure

Today at 3:46 a.m.

by Joseph Flaherty

Snow at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock. Photo courtesy of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

Five people have applied for the seat on the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission formerly held by Stacy Hurst, according to city records.

Hurst, who led the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism under former Gov.