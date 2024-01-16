COLUMNIST: Trump’s opponents make Iowa easy for him

Donald Trump's victory in the Iowa caucuses was resounding enough to make the race for the Republican nomination look finished at the start. But it wasn't resounding enough to remove the sense that it could have been otherwise, that yet again his opposition within the Republican Party made things ridiculously easy for his candidacy.

Trump is essentially running an incumbent's campaign, presenting himself as the default leader of the party, declining to debate, rolling up endorsements. But his opposition combined, it appears, for reasonably close to 50 percent of the caucus vote. And for a normal incumbent, losing almost half the vote in an early state would be a sign of danger, weakness, disarray.

Eugene McCarthy's 42 percent of the New Hampshire primary vote in 1968 forced Lyndon Johnson out of the race. Pat Buchanan's 38 percent against George H.W. Bush in New Hampshire in 1992 was regarded as a political earthquake, even though Bush cruised thereafter.

Combine the Iowa vote for Ron DeSantis with the vote for Nikki Haley, and even granting most of the support of Vivek Ramaswamy--who dropped out of the race Monday night--to Trump, you still have a total as impressive as those past anti-incumbent showings.

But you can't combine them, any more than you could combine the Ted Cruz-Marco Rubio-John Kasich votes in the decisive primaries of 2016.

If you wanted a unifying not-Trump-again candidacy, you should blame DeSantis, first, for botching a chance to clear the field early and for failing to adapt thereafter. He lost his chance to be an actual front-runner when Trump began to be indicted.

But a stronger start, a more effective operation, and a sales pitch that emphasized competence as much as conservatism could have conceivably kept Haley in Tim Scott territory in the polling and brought many of her voters around to DeSantis in the end. Instead, as conservative writer Peter Spiliakos argues, DeSantis' persistent weakness encouraged the party's moderates to treat their votes as expressive rather than strategic--backing Haley because it felt good, even though her path to victory was obscure.

You should also blame Team Haley--not her voters so much as the big donors who sustained her and right-of-center media figures who have spent the past few months boosting her--for going all in on a candidate who clearly has less of a chance of winning a head-to-head battle with Trump than even the disappointing version of DeSantis.

I understand the establishment and moderate and Never Trump desire not to reward DeSantis for his imitations of Trumpism. But the anti-populist conceit that there was no real difference between the two men was never rooted in reality.

The idea that a President DeSantis could somehow be a more dangerously illiberal figure than Trump seems risible after watching both of them campaign. And the notion that you can pull the GOP away from Trump without something like the DeSantis record and approach is a pleasant fantasy, not a strategy worth anybody's time and resources.