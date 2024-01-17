Congress panels hit 2-party tax deal

WASHINGTON -- The chairmen of the top tax policy committees in Congress announced a bipartisan agreement Tuesday to enhance the child tax credit and revive a variety of tax breaks for businesses, a combination designed to attract support from lawmakers of both political parties.

The roughly $78 billion in tax cuts would be paid for by more quickly ending a tax break Congress approved during the covid-19 pandemic that encouraged businesses to keep employees on their payroll.

The agreement was announced by Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri, the Republican chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. The lawmakers have been negotiating for months on a tax package that would address an array of priorities before lawmakers turn their focus to election season.

Wyden said his goal is to gain approval of the measure in time for businesses and families to benefit during the upcoming filing season. The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting and processing tax returns on Jan. 29, so lawmakers are looking to move the bill as quickly as possible.

Meeting that goal may prove difficult as lawmakers are already racing to finish their spending bills and are considering a bill focused on both aiding Israel, and Ukraine and stemming the flow of migrants entering the country at the U.S.-Mexico border. One option would be for leaders in the House and Senate to attach the measure to one of those top-priority bills.

In forging the agreement, Democratic negotiators were focused on boosting the child tax credit. The tax credit is $2,000 per child, but only $1,600 is refundable, which makes it available to parents who owe little to nothing in federal income taxes. The bill would incrementally increase the maximum refundable child tax credit to $1,800 for 2023 tax returns, $1,900 for the following year and $2,000 for 2025 tax returns.

The expanded child tax credit cut child poverty rates nearly in half in 2021 and cost an estimated $105.1 billion. It lapsed in 2022, reducing the amount that families could claim per child to levels set by then-President Donald Trump's tax cuts in 2017 and limiting how much of the credit lower-income families could receive.

The deal announced Tuesday would gradually raise the cap on how much the lowest-income families could receive to match the amount for higher-income families. It would also make the credit more accessible for families with multiple children, allow parents to use their previous year's earnings to claim a larger credit and automatically adjust for inflation beginning in the current tax year.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a liberal think tank and advocacy group, projected that about 16 million children in low-income families would benefit from the child tax credit expansion.

"Fifteen million kids from low-income families will be better off as a result of this plan, and given today's miserable political climate, it's a big deal to have this opportunity to pass pro-family policy that helps so many kids get ahead," Wyden said in a joint statement with Smith. "My goal remains to get this passed in time for families and businesses to benefit in this upcoming tax filing season, and I'm going to pull out all the stops to get that done."

Smith championed what he said would be "over $600 billion in proven pro-growth, pro-America tax policies with key provisions that support over 21 million jobs."

Proponents expressed optimism about the plan's chances, noting how unlikely it had seemed for a bipartisan tax package to come together.

"It's -- I don't want to say a legislative miracle, but it almost is," said Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, a leading proponent of the child tax credit. "Six months ago, there was no chance of the child tax credit."

Still, major hurdles remain. Congress remains primarily focused on funding the government before a shutdown deadline Friday, and fractious House Republicans continue to put Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana in a bind.

The deal also faces resistance from many Senate Republicans, and House Democrats have argued that it should do more to expand the child tax credit. Smith and Wyden's top tax-writing counterparts -- Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts, the senior Democrat on the Ways and Means Committee, and Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho, the senior Republican on the Finance Committee -- notably have not endorsed the package.

In a statement Tuesday, Crapo called it "a thoughtful starting point."

The White House was also noncommittal, with a spokesperson suggesting that President Joe Biden would prefer a broader expansion of the child tax credit.

"The president is proud that the expanded child tax credit he fought for and signed into law cut child poverty nearly in half in 2021 and provided breathing room for tens of millions of families with children," said the spokesperson, Michael Kikukawa. "He remains committed to fighting for the full expanded child tax credit."

Republicans were focused on tax breaks for businesses that they said would help grow the economy. The tax breaks in the bill would generally align their expiration date -- the end of 2025 -- with many of the other tax cuts that were approved in 2017.

Most notably, the bill would give companies of all sizes the ability to deduct research and development costs immediately rather than over the course of five years. It would also allow businesses to fully deduct the purchase of equipment, machinery and technology. The bill also provides more flexibility in determining how much borrowing can be deducted.

Smith said the agreement "strengthens Main Street businesses, boosts our competitiveness with China, and creates jobs."

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said he supported the tax package and "that there are many things in it both sides can celebrate." He praised the inclusion of an increased tax credit for the construction and rehabilitation of housing for low-income households, and he said he could not have supported the package without it.

"The low-income housing tax credit is one of the most effective tools in existence to increase the supply of affordable housing," Schumer said. "This package will make this credit far more generous and far more easy to access."

Senate Republicans have expressed skepticism that a deal could become law, highlighting outstanding issues including identifying a legislative vehicle. House Republicans have toiled over the past year to bring up far more minor bills, with a restive right wing emboldened to defy their leaders and block legislation to register their grievances.

"I think the chances of getting it done, at least during the January period, is pretty nil," Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said on Thursday. He noted that House Republican leaders would not want to attach the package to any spending bills that already face dissent from the far right.

Some lawmakers have insisted that any tax extensions be paid for so as not to add to projected deficits. The authors of the agreement attempt to do that by speeding up the demise of the employee retention tax credit. Under current law, businesses had until April 15 of next year to claim the credit. The bill would bar additional claims after Jan. 31 of this year. It also would increase penalties for tax preparers failing to undertake due diligence in submitting those covid-19-related claims.

The tax credit was designed to make it easier for businesses to keep their employees on the payroll at a time when covid-19 was keeping people at home and away from stores, hotels and restaurants. The IRS in September announced a moratorium in processing new claims through at least the end of the year, after concerns that a substantial share of new claims from the aging program were ineligible.

Information for this article was contributed by Kevin Freking of The Associated Press and by Kayla Guo of The New York Times.