Delta to add nonstop flight from XNA to New York City





Delta Air Lines announced Wednesday it has added a nonstop flight from Northwest Arkansas National Airport to New York City's LaGuardia Airport, according to an email from a company representative.

The service will begin April 15 and be operated daily on a CRJ-900 aircraft, the email states.

According to the new schedule, the daily flight service will have a departure time from LaGuardia at 8:15 a.m. and an expected arrival to XNA at 10:41 a.m. The departure time from XNA will be scheduled daily at 11:30 a.m., with an arrival of 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time to LaGuardia.



