Edey leads No. 2 Boilermakers past rival Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Purdue center Zach Edey arrived at Indiana determined to leave a lasting impact Tuesday night.

Then he showed everyone why he is the reigning national player of the year.

The 7-4 senior drew fouls, made shots and even chased loose balls, finishing with 33 points and 14 rebounds while leading the second-ranked Boilermakers to an 87-66 rout over the rival Hoosiers.

"This was my last chance to get a win here," Edey said before handing Indiana its worst loss at Assembly Hall in the series.

Edey did it all, nearly single-handedly getting Indiana's big men into early foul trouble. He was 11 of 23 from the field and 11 for 12 at the free-throw line. He dove for a loose ball, and his shot-blocking presence had the Hoosiers out of sync. It was his second straight 30-point double-double since Purdue's loss last week at Nebraska.

The Boilermakers (16-2, 5-2 Big Ten) got their first win at Assembly Hall in three seasons and erased, for a moment, the bitterness of getting swept by Indiana last season. Fletcher Loyer scored 19 points and Lance Jones added 17 for Purdue, but Edey was the catalyst.

"He causes a lot of attention, and you see when he goes 1-on-1, he's going to draw some fouls," Purdue Coach Matt Painter said after securing his 214th career conference win to tie former Illinois coach Lou Henson for fifth in Big Ten history. "It's difficult to see someone at 7-4, 300 pounds that plays hard every single point. It just kind of shows you who he is."

The Hoosiers (12-6, 4-3) didn't like what they saw. Trey Galloway scored 17 points and Mackenzie Mgbakco had 15, but Indiana trailed for the final 37 minutes -- most of that time by double digits after falling into an early 25-13 hole and a 51-29 deficit at halftime.

Indiana charged back by opening the second half on a 20-7 spurt and cutting the margin to 60-51 with about 13 minutes left. But then Purdue answered with five straight points, the final two coming on Edey's free throws, and Indiana never got close again.

KANSAS STATE 68, NO. 9 BAYLOR 64, OT

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Arthur Kaluma converted a four-point play to give Kansas State the lead with 20 seconds left in overtime, and Tylor Perry added two free throws with 6.9 seconds to go, helping the Wildcats beat No. 9 Baylor.

The Wildcats (13-4, 3-1 Big 12) were trailing 64-59 with just over a minute left when RJ Jones buried a three-pointer from the corner to give them a chance. After RayJ Dennis missed a driving layup at the other end for the Bears (14-3, 3-1), Kaluma hit a three-pointer while getting fouled by Baylor freshman Ja'Kobe Walter.

After making his free throw, Langston Love missed an open three-pointer that would have given Baylor the lead. Perry was fouled after securing the rebound, and his two free throws -- after he missed one late in regulation -- put the game away.

Perry and Cam Carter finished with 18 points apiece for the Wildcats. Kaluma had 12.

Love had 15 points and Jalen Bridges scored 11 to lead the Bears, who were just 5 for 28 from beyond the arc. Walter was held to eight points on 3-for-11 shooting, and RayJ Dennis managed seven on a 2-for-15 effort.

CINCINNATI 81, NO. 19 TCU 77, OT

CINCINNATI -- Dan Skillings Jr.'s go-ahead layup with 22 seconds left in overtime lifted Cincinnati to an 81-77 victory over No. 19 TCU on Tuesday night.

Day Day Thomas scored 21 points and John Newman III had 20 to lead the Bearcats.

Trevian Tennyson scored 17 and Emanuel Miller had 15 for TCU (13-4, 2-2 Big 12), which had just entered the rankings this week following wins over Oklahoma and Houston.

Cincinnati (13-4, 2-2) faced its fourth consecutive ranked opponent for the first time since the 1993-94 season, winning 71-60 at No. 12 BYU and losing to No. 12 Texas and No. 14 Baylor by a combined four points.

After Skillings' layup put the Bearcats ahead 79-77, Thomas sealed the win with two free throws.

NO. 21 DAYTON 70, SAINT LOUIS 62

DAYTON, Ohio -- DaRon Holmes II scored 25 of his 29 points in the second half and grabbed 14 rebounds to help No. 21 Dayton beat Saint Louis for its 11th straight victory.

Holmes also led Dayton (14-2, 3-0 Atlantic 10) at the free throw line, going 10 of 17.

Saint Louis (8-9, 1-3) had a 14-0 run in the first half after trailing by eight and took a 30-28 lead into halftime.

Holmes threw down a dunk to open the second half and a 7-0 run gave the Flyers a 44-37 lead with 12:45 left to play.

Holmes scored seven points in an 8-0 run to help Dayton go ahead by 11 with 3:53 left to play, its largest lead of the game.

Gibson Jimerson pulled the Billikens within five with a three-pointer with 1:13 remaining, but they couldn't get any closer the rest of the way.

Jimerson led Saint Louis with 13 points, Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 12 and Bradley Ezewiro scored 10.

Purdue's Zach Edey dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball gam against Indiana, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



Purdue's Zach Edey is defended by Indiana's Malik Reneau, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



Purdue's Braden Smith (3) and Indiana's Xavier Johnson battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



Purdue's Zach Edey (15) has the ball stripped by Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako (21) reacts after hitting a shot against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



FILE - Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gets airborne near the end of the NCAA college basketball Southeast Regional championship game against Purdue in Knoxville, Tenn., March 26, 1994. Krzyzewski's Blue Devils defeated Purdue 69-60 to advance to the Final Four. (AP photo/Bob Jordan, File)



Purdue's Braden Smith (3) goes to the basket against Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



Purdue's Zach Edey (15) shoots over Indiana's Kel'el Ware (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

