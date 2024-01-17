ENTERTAINMENT: Marine Expo docks at Little Rock convention center

FUN

The 42nd Arkansas Marine Expo sails into Little Rock's Statehouse Convention Center, Markham and Main streets, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10, free for children 12 and younger. Call (501) 765-1423, email griffeyinc@sbcglobal.net or visit dgattractions.com.

THEATER

'Cher Show' at UCA

The nationally touring production of "The Cher Show" is onstage at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. With a book by Rick Elice, covering Cher's life and career, the jukebox musical features 35 hits from more than six decades of the singer's stardom. Three women play her at three stages of her career -- Ella Perez as "Babe," the kid starting out in the 1950s and '60s; Catherine Ariale as "Lady," the glam pop star of the 1970s; and Morgan Scott as "Star," the icon of the 1980s and '90s -- costumed in "enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City," according to a news release. Tickets are $30-$50, $10 for children and students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/reynolds.

The nationally touring production of "The Cher Show" is onstage at 7:30 p.m. Sunday Jan. 21 in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



ART

Illustrations and 'Stories'

Two exhibitions are on display at the Windgate Center of Art and Design at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock:

◼️ "Illustration: Art That Works," up through Feb. 18 in the Brad Cushman Gallery, features illustrations by Arkansas-based artists Robert Bean, Nikki Dawes, Sean Fitzgibbon, Dusty Higgins, Layet Johnson, Kirk Montgomery, Sally Nixon, Michele Noiset, David O'Brien, Kasten Searles and Ricky Sikes. There will be a reception, 5-7 p.m. Jan. 25.

◼️ "Goodspeed Collection: Stories," photographs, prints, paintings, drawings, ceramics and wood- and fiber works from the personal collection of Henry Goodspeed, a retired financial adviser living in Little Rock, will be on display through March 3 in the Ann Maners and Alex Pappas Gallery. A reception will be from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 15.

"Cluster Series" by Ida Kohlmeyer is part of the "Goodspeed Collection: Stories" exhibition, on display through March 3 at the Windgate Center of Art and Design at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Also at UALR, "Structures That Transformed Education," a project by Mark Wittig in which he builds architectural sculptures from photographs he has taken of schools that played a role in changing education in America from 1724 to 1974, goes on display Monday in the Windgate Center's Focus Gallery. Wittig will attend a reception, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 8. The exhibit remains up through Feb. 23. Wittig uses computer-aided design software to lay out the parts of school-building structures, then uses a laser cutter to precisely cut out the parts, which he hand-assembles. Funding for the project comes from the Mid-America Arts Alliance, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Arkansas Arts Council.

UALR Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call (501) 916-5104 or email nglarson@ualr.edu.

'Cut': collages, paintings

"Cut," featuring new works by North Little Rock-based collage/mixed-media artist Meikel Church and documentary film photographer Vincent Griffin, opens Friday at the Argenta Library, 420 Main St., North Little Rock with a 5-8 p.m. Argenta Art District Third Friday Art Walk reception. The exhibition remains up through Feb. 9. Library hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission to the gallery and the reception is free; all show proceeds benefit Potluck Food Rescue for Arkansas. Call (501) 687-1061 or visit NLRlibrary.org.

"The Golden Hour" and "The Transparent Speed of Life" by Meikel Church and "Cash" and "The Couple" by Vincent Griffin go on display Friday at North Little Rock's Argenta Library. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Covarrubias caricatures

"Miguel Covarrubias: Caricaturista," caricatures by Mexican artist Covarrubias (1904-57) that "took the measure of the era's statesmen, celebrities and rogues" in the 1920s and '30s, according to a news release, is on display through Feb. 17 in the Stevens Art Gallery at Harding University, 915 E. Market Ave., Searcy. Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Admission is free. The exhibition, part of the university's 1924 Experience, a yearlong series of events connected to the university's centennial celebrations, is in cooperation with the Harry Ransom Humanities Research Center at the University of Texas at Austin and Humanities Texas, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

"Helen Wills," "Lightning Conductors" and "Radio Talent" by Miguel Covarrubias are included in an exhibition at Harding University. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/courtesy of Humanities Texas)



MUSIC

Singer semifinals

Twelve semifinalists in the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's inaugural Arkansas Talent singing competition will compete to see who moves on to the final round, 7 p.m. today at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free. Call (501) 666-1761 or visit facebook.com/arkansassymphony or arkansassymphony.org.

A panel of celebrity judges -- "American Idol" Season 8 winner Kris Allen, singer-songwriter-composer Bonnie Montgomery and jazz musician Rodney Block, plus ASO Music Director Geoffrey Robson -- selected the 12 semifinalist in November from a pool of nearly 100 auditioners.

The semifinalists will perform one song with a small group of ASO musicians. The judges will select six finalists to move to a final round in May, from which two winners will emerge to collaborate with the orchestra in several ways, including headlining December "Home for the Holidays" concerts.

The semifinalists:

◼️ Yni Yanina Bernalte, 13, student at Lisa Academy West Middle School

◼️ Caleb Conrad, 29, Little Rock lawyer

◼️ Cyerra Clofer, 20, student at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management Institute

◼️ Kyndal Collins, 21, vocal performance student, University of Arkansas at Little Rock

◼️ Rachel Kamphausen, 32, singer/actress, UALR graduate with a vocal performance degree

◼️ Lauren Lasseigne, 15, student at Mount St. Mary Academy

◼️ Mallory Lafferty, 14, student at Pulaski Academy

◼️ Mya Little, 23, student at UALR

◼️ Erin Love, 31, child behavior technician

◼️ Marcus Murphy, 52, biomedical engineer at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

◼️ Kim Qualls, 39, worship leader, South City Church (Maumelle)

◼️ Keegan Washington, 14, student at Little Rock Central High.

ETC.

Winter wildlife

Hobbs State Park, 20201 East Arkansas 12, Rogers, offers a daylong event titled "Wonders of Winter Wildlife," 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. The agenda includes "Birds & Breakfast," 9:00-10:45 a.m., with live songbirds captured in the park, breakfast snacks, juice and coffee; "Live Birds of Prey," 11 a.m.-noon; wildlife photographer Mike Martin's program on bald eagles (recommended for ages 8 and up), 1-2 p.m.; also 1-2 p.m., "Squirrels: Nutty Forest Friends & Busy-Tailed Benefits," a quarter-mile hike with a park interpreter; and a game of "Arkansas Wildlife Jeopardy," 2:15-3 p.m. Admission is free. Call (479) 789-5000.

Singer scholarship

The Arkansas Chamber Singers board of directors is offering a $2,000 vocal/choral music scholarship to help encourage and promote music education in the state to one Arkansas high school senior through a competitive audition process. Application deadline is April 1; auditions and interviews will take place at 3 p.m. April 21 at Little Rock's St. James United Methodist Church, 321 Pleasant Valley Drive. Applications and more information, including eligibility guidelines, are available at ar-chambersingers.org or email info@ar-chambersingers.org.

AUDITIONS

Dinner theater tryouts

Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, holds auditions at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 for "diverse cast members 16 years or older, all ethnicities, sizes, and genders," for 2024 shows. Prepare a family-friendly song and/or a monologue, totaling 90 seconds or less in length. Auditioners must either have or be in pursuit of a performance degree or have a performance credit from a professional or community theater. Performers must register to audition, no walk-ins will be accepted -- email murrysoffice@gmail.com. For a complete list of shows and dates, visit murrysdp.com.







