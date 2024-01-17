Food banks, pantries in Arkansas strive to meet need despite cold weather

As Arkansas shakes off the most recent round of winter weather while preparing for another Arctic air mass expected to arrive overnight Thursday, food banks and pantries have been working to ensure everyone in the Natural State continues to have something to eat, no matter how cold it gets.

Food insecurity tends to increase in periods of inclement weather, such as the cold, snowy conditions much of Arkansas has seen this week.

While relatively few people have been left without the electricity needed to safely keep perishables in refrigerators or freezers, those already struggling to put enough on the table may find it even more difficult to do so when trips to the local pantry are made hazardous by low temperatures and slick roads.

Those adverse conditions may also prevent the pantries from opening, as volunteers may find themselves unable to get to the places where they serve food, and as donations from larger food banks are delayed.

Arkansas ranks the worst in the nation for food insecurity, according to a study released in October by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The study, which included 1,748 of the state's average 1.3 million households from 2020-2022, found that 16.6% of Arkansas households experienced food insecurity last year.

Despite these challenges, the Arkansas Foodbank took advantage of early weather predictions to minimize the frigid temperature's damage to the service it provides to sites in 33 counties, said Sherri Jones, chief programs officer for the organization.

"We worked with all of our pantries last week and were able to deliver and have pantries come pick up a lot of the food that needed to go out," Jones said.

According to Jones, members of the food bank were on the phone with all of its pantries on Monday, despite the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. They rescheduled deliveries to the pantries, some of which are located as far away as Helena-West Helena.

"It's been a lot of work on our staff's part, and our pantries have been phenomenal to reschedule and make sure that communities are taken care of," she said.

In Lakeview, about 20 miles southwest of Helena-West Helena, Virgie Phillips of the Lake View Ladies Fire Auxiliary said she wasn't sure when they would receive their food delivery, but that she didn't expect to be ready for Friday when they typically distribute food to those who need it. That's in part because the product comes from Little Rock to Helena-West Helena, and is then transported to Lake View, said Phillips, who is the auxiliary's president.

Late Wednesday morning, Phillips said she was still working to confirm whether her group should prepare their site for distribution.

"The weather definitely has an impact on how well we'll be able to do that," she said.

Roads in Central Arkansas were looking "pretty good" on Tuesday morning, according to state Department of Transportation spokesman Dave Parker. The agency worked to improve secondary road conditions throughout the day, pushing snow away from the shoulders to ensure the snow doesn't melt and refreeze overnight.

The National Weather Service similarly predicted that higher temperatures on Wednesday will help wintry accumulation on the roads melt. However, meteorologist Joe Goudsward also expressed concern that melted precipitation could turn to ice as night falls and temperatures drop.

Jones said one result is that many pantries temporarily close, either because they don't have food or because volunteers and staff can't safely reach distribution sites. Additionally, people seeking food may also be unable to travel to even those pantries that are open, she said.

If the pantry in Lake View is unable to continue their weekly distribution on Friday, residents' next closest option may be Southland, according to Phillips. She acknowledged that, depending on road conditions, a person in need might not be able to go that distance unless they have "good transportation."

The auxiliary is often able to take food to individuals who can't otherwise make it to the pantry, but the weather may prevent that from happening this week, Phillips said. The auxiliary president has been grappling with the feeling that "there really isn't much we can do about it," and also recognition of residents' need for meals. Phillips County, where Lake View is located, has the second highest poverty rate in Arkansas, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

"You have to have something for them to survive on, and to be happy, too," she said. "So it's a problem for us."

Food insecurity is also a concern on college campuses, and this week's wintry conditions can exacerbate the challenges associated with distributing to those who live, work and study at them.

University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College partners with the Arkansas Foodbank, and like that organization, they were able to prepare ahead of time for the weather.

The college's food pantry provided pre-packed emergency bags of goods to people who called and visited them before the temperatures dropped to dangerous levels, according to Michelle Anderson, dean of student life and wellness.

"We try to plan ahead whenever we can," she said.

Their pantry serves roughly 50 households a month and is open to students, faculty and staff, though it doesn't operate when the campus is closed. Anderson said she expects access to the pantry to increase next week and the week after.

According to the dean, the bigger challenge for the pantry is not when inclement weather hits, but in the time following, when families experience hits to their finances due to increases in utility bills, lost wages due to business closings and, in some cases, feeding children who may otherwise have been attending school.

To make matters more difficult, many pantries and food banks see a drop in donations to their sites following the holidays. Anderson said her pantry had already noted fewer donations.

"The challenge this time of year is being fully stocked and able to provide food," she said.

Jones said the Arkansas Foodbank also sees a decrease in food and monetary donations at this time of the year, and that "it does take a toll on our inventory." She encouraged residents to consider purchasing extra food when they're at the grocery store and donating it to the food bank or their local pantry. Volunteering is also especially needed, as many pantries need younger people to help out as older volunteers and staff leave.

The Arkansas Foodbank reopened Wednesday. Its operations team was in the building Tuesday to clear the parking lot of snow and ice and ensure everything is ready for pickup and delivery.

Forecasters predict pockets of light rain and freezing rain in parts of central and eastern Arkansas on Thursday morning, which may create icy patches. The Arctic air predicted to arrive Thursday night and early Friday will remain in Arkansas through the weekend. Temperatures will be below normal, but the weather service said the surge "will not rival what we have experienced lately."

On Monday, rain is expected to develop across the area, though the precipitation may begin as freezing rain during the morning. This may result in more minor icing, according to the weather service.

Readers can find access to charitable agencies providing food in central and southern Arkansas on their website.

Information for this article was contributed by Remington Miller of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.