Hot Springs’ Party Gras set for Jan. 26

HOT SPRINGS -- Billed as the city's "Best Mardi Gras Party," Party Gras returns Jan. 26 for its second year as the primary fundraiser for the Hot Springs Jazz Society.

The event will be held from 6-11:30 p.m.

While the organization has held a Mardi Gras event for many years, the name was changed last year when it was moved to Vapors Live.

"Last year was the first year that we collaborated with the Vapors on it, hence the change of name," Jazz Society President Valerie Tobin said.

In addition to three musical acts, the event will have a cash bar and plenty of food.

"The Village Big Band is going to play," Tobin said. "We'll have all the decorations, that sort of thing. We're going to have casino gambling. The Civitans are doing that. We'll do blackjack, craps and roulette, and a silent auction, which benefits the Jazz Society. So dancing and Second Line and celebratory music -- those kinds of things."

The Village Big Band will open the event on the stage, followed by the Sol Def Band and DJ Courier will be closing out the night. Darrell Faircloth, manager of Vapors Live, said the Musical Notes Foundation is partnering with the Jazz Society and Vapors Live for the event.

Tobin said there will be a true party atmosphere with dancing and great music.

Attendees often come dressed in costumes or formal attire, but that is not a requirement, Tobin said.

"You'll see people decked out in formal attire," she said."You'll see people in costumes; some of them are over-the-top and really wild. That's so entertaining. And you'll see people in just in regular street clothes, very casual.

"So it's really kind of an array," Tobin said.

Faircloth said Vapors Live is the perfect location for the event.

"The venue seemed the right place for it," he said. "We've got the space for them to do the silent auction. We've got the room for the casino -- it's actually in what used to be the casino back in the '60s -- obviously the stage and sound and seating and all that. Last year was a success. It was a good turnout. They made quite a bit of money, and it's a lot of fun."

There are three ticket options for the event. VIP tickets are $70 and general admission tickets are $50.

The doors open at 7 p.m. for general admission ticket-holders and there will be a "night owl" ticket as well for $15 "for the younger demographic," Faircloth said.

"It'll be after the casino's closed and the buffet is gone. ... The bar will still be open," he said.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://vaporslive.com

A promotional poster for the Hot Springs Jazz Society's annual Party Gras lies on a table at Vapors Live, which will host the fundraiser for the second straight year. (The Sentinel-Record/James Leigh)

