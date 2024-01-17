Mulele Ingonga, Kenya's director of public prosecutions, ordered that 95 people from a doomsday cult be charged with murder, cruelty, child torture and other crimes in the deaths of 429 people believed to be members of the church.

Ellen Phillips, 39, a former teacher's aide of Danville, Ky., faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual conduct, according to court records.

Imran Khan, former Pakistani prime minister, and his wife Bushra Bibi, who is a spiritual healer, were indicted on a charge that their 2018 marriage violated the legal requirement that a woman wait three months before remarriage, his lawyer, Intisar Panjutha, said.

Michel Moore, police chief of Los Angeles, announced that he will retire from law enforcement after a four-decade career and said he and his wife plan to move closer to their daughter, who lives outside California.

Narges Mohammadi, 51, an Iranian activist and 2023 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was sentenced to an additional 15 months in prison for "spreading propaganda against the Islamic Republic regime," her family said in a statement.

William Walker, 88, a former U.S. diplomat who led an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe mission tasked with overseeing a cease-fire agreement, commemorated the 25th anniversary of a mass killing of 45 ethnic Albanians by Serb forces.

Mohammed Mohamud, 40, a physician and son of Somali President Hassan Mohamud, was convicted in Turkish court over the death of a motorcycle courier and sentenced to 2½ years in prison, but the sentence was commuted to a $910 fine.

Ian MacBride, a 43-year-old home renovation company manager of Douglassville, Pa., was arrested by FBI agents on misdemeanor counts including disorderly conduct on restricted grounds and theft of public property during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Viacheslav Morozov, a Russian national and professor of international politics at the University of Tartu, is being investigated by Estonia's Internal Security Service on allegations that he was involved in intelligence activity meant to undermine the country's national security.