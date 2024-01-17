It’s cold, but Hogs start hot

FAYETTEVILLE -- On a frigid night in Northwest Arkansas, the Arkansas Razorbacks got off to their hottest start in an SEC game this season.

Utilizing the same starting lineup Coach Eric Musselman employed for the first three games this season, the Razorbacks got out hot on the Texas A&M Aggies, building a pair of 20-point leads in the first half.

The unit of guards Davonte Davis, El Ellis and Tramon Mark and forwards Trevon Brazile and Chandler Lawson worked for and made early jump shots and kept Texas A&M from dominating the offensive glass in the first 12 minutes.

Arkansas made 10 of its first 16 shots, while the Aggies misfired on their first seven field goals and were 4 of 19 at one point.

For the second consecutive outing, Arkansas was involved in a game that featured a score of 27-9 in the first half.

Arkansas guard Jeremiah Davenport provided the margin, hitting a three-pointer from the left corner after a pass from Makhi Mitchell to give the Hogs a 27-9 edge at the 8:35 mark.

In Saturday's 90-68 loss at Florida, the Gators grew their lead to 27-9 on a Riley Kugel layup at 10:31.

Arkansas built its first 20-point margin at 30-20 on a Davenport three-pointer at the eight-minute mark and also led 34-14 on an Ellis driving layup a couple of minutes later.

The Aggies closed the half with a 18-12 run in the final six minutes to pull within 46-32 at intermission.

Line games

The Razorbacks made their first 10 free throws before Tramon Mark missed the first of a two-shot foul with 1:47 left in the opening half.

Mark went 7 of 8 in the half to lead Arkansas to a 13-of-14 performance in the opening 20 minutes.

As hot as the Hogs were in the first half, they opened the second half in a freeze with both Chandler Lawson and Trevon Brazile missing both ends of two-shot fouls in the first six minutes.

Heat check

Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor found his groove early in the second half, scoring 13 of the Aggies' first 14 points, including a pair of three pointers. The second of them from the left wing pulled Texas A&M within 50-46 at the 13:09 mark.

On the Aggies' next offensive trip, Taylor pulled up from about 24 feet but the heat check shot was blocked by 6-6 Tramon Mark, who collected the loose ball and drew a quick foul from Taylor.

Mark converted both free throws to give the Hogs a 52-46 lead.

At the buzzer

Official Terry Oglesby whistled a rebounding foul against Texas A&M's Jace Carter with less than a second remaining in the first half as Trevon Brazile maneuvered to pull in a missed Tramon Mark jumper.

The officiating crew went to replay to determine whether the pushing foul occured before the buzzer and determined it did.

With Arkansas in the double bonus, Brazile sank both free throws to give his team a 46-32 lead at the break.

The officiating crew went to the replay monitor three times in the first half: to find a technical foul on Makhi Mitchell for a shove on a rebound, to check on a potential flagrant foul after Tramon Mark went hard to the court and the end-of-half review.

Lawson dishing

Forward Chandler Lawson played the part of distributor as Arkansas built an early lead.

The 6-8 senior assisted on three of the Razorbacks' first six field goals.

He dished to Davonte Davis for an inside shot to make it 8-1, he dealt to Trevon Brazile for a dunk and he assisted on Keyon Menifield's three pointer at 11:54 for a 15-3 Arkansas lead.

4th chance

Arkansas held Texas A&M, the top offensive rebounding team in the country, down on its offensive glass early in the game, but the Aggies got their ball hoarding in gear midway through the opening half.

On one possession, the Aggies worked the backboards until Tyrece Radford cashed in a tip-in.

Andersson Garcia corralled a missed Radford three-pointer, then Radford regained the ball when Tramon Mark blocked a Hayden Hefner shot. When Wade Taylor's three-point try rimmed out, Radford was there to clean it up to pull A&M within 34-18.

Later, Jace Carter grabbed Hefner's missed three-pointer but could not stick it back in, but Garcia tipped in his miss to make it 39-25.

Air Aggies

Texas A&M had four air balls in the first seven minutes plus a missed dunk by Wildens Leveque

Guard Hayden Hefner whiffed on a three-point shot from the left corner and also missed everything on his first free throw try at the 15:51 mark.

Jace Carter shot an airball three-pointer from the right wing at the 15:22 mark, then Tyrece Radford put a layup over the goal without touching iron or the backboard at 13:18 as Arkansas built a 12-3 lead.

Later in the period, guard Eli Lawrence shot an airball three from the left corner, giving the crowd another opportunity to chant

In the second half, Radford air-balled a three-point shot and a jumper.

Aggie issues

Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman was not dressed out and did not participate due to an undisclosed issue.

Coleman, averaging 11.9 points and 8 rebounds per game, had started 15 of the team's 16 games.

Coach Buzz Williams had a makeover at the half, ditching his standard dress jacket, tie and vest and going with a sweater for the second half and a change of glasses.

Pipe problem

A pipe burst on the overhead sprinkler system at Walton Arena on Sunday, causing some water to leak inside the facility in a storage area and a locker room.

Clean-up crews took care of the issue, which did not affect the playing court.

Weather delays

For the second year in a row, the Aggies had travel issues getting into Northwest Arkansas. Because the airport in College Station, Texas, does not have a de-icer, the Texas A&M travel party had to travel by bus to Austin, driving 45 mph for a drive that took two hours.

Last year, the team plane was on descent into Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport when they were informed the plane would not be able to land because the airport was closed. The Aggies were diverted to Wichita, Kan., and then bused to Tulsa to spend the night before heading over to Fayetteville on game day.

Record wins

Arkansas entered the game with 106 wins against Texas A&M, more than any opponent in school history. The Razorbacks had a 106-61 edge in the series entering the game.

An 81-70 win at Walton Arena over the Aggies last Jan. 31 pushed the Hogs' win total in the series to the record, breaking a tie with TCU. Arkansas has a 105-38 record against the Horned Frogs.

Those two programs and Rice are the only teams Arkansas has beaten 100 times. The Razorbacks also have a dominant 103-41 edge against the Owls.

Arkansas has 96 wins over both Baylor and SMU, and 87 over Texas.

Gym joint

The Arkansas gymnastics team, which scored 197.15, a school-record for a season opener, in a win over Georgia at Barnhill Arena last Friday, was introduced during the first half.

The Razorbacks, ranked fourth in the country, will travel to No. 3 Alabama on Friday.