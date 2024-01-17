Knecht’s 39 points as Vols rip Gators

SEC/TOP 25

NO. 6 TENNESSEE 85, FLORIDA 66

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Dalton Knecht scored a career-high 39 points and had eight rebounds to lead No. 6 Tennessee past Florida 85-66 on Tuesday.

Jonas Aidoo had 19 points and a team-high 10 rebounds to help the Volunteers (13-4, 3-1 SEC) win their 12th straight at home.

"Anytime Jonas is aggressive and locked in, he's a major factor," Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes said. "The guys are starting to understand each other where they need the ball."

Knecht averaged 32 points in two games last week as he captured SEC Co-Player of the Week honors.

"I'm just playing with confidence," Knecht said. "It's a lot easier with my teammates. It's a lot of hard work. My teammates make it super easy."

Knecht shot 13 of 23 overall including 4 of 6 on three-pointers and made all nine of his free throws.

"He's been doing that to everybody," Florida Coach Todd Golden said. "He did a lot in transition and broken plays. We weren't good enough to protect the rim."

The Gators (11-6, 1-3), who haven't won in Knoxville since 2014, were led by Walter Clayton Jr. with 16 points and Riley Kugel with 12. Tyrese Samuel had 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds and Zyon Pullin scored 11.

"I thought we got our opportunities at the rim," Golden said. "We didn't match their physicality. [The Vols] play with an edge at home."

Florida was limited to 29.4% shooting from the field (20 of 68).

"They're an outstanding offensive team," Barnes said of the Gators. "They're one of the fastest teams in the country. When you hold a team to 29%, you're doing a good job."

Knecht hit 9 of 10 field goals -- including 3 three-pointers -- and scored 22 points in the first half as Tennessee jumped to a 44-32 halftime lead. A 12-3 run midway through the half gave the Vols some breathing room. Kugel had 10 to lead the Gators in the half.

"We're just feeding off the crowd," Knecht said. "It starts with our defense: Make a stop and score."

Florida could not make up the deficit.

"You don't want to fall behind against this team," Golden said. "They're very disciplined. They're not going to make mistakes."

The game started two hours early because of dangerous weather conditions.

The loss to Tennessee started a stretch of tough games for the Gators. They will play what figures to be four more Quadrant 1 games, considered in the NCAA Evaluation Tool, over the next two weeks. Florida is 0-5 this season in Q1 games and 2-19 over the past two seasons.

ALABAMA 93, MISSOURI 75

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Rylen Griffin scored a career-high 21 points, shooting 5 for 7 from three-point range, and Aaron Estrada also scored 21 as Alabama pulled away late for a win over Missouri.

It marked the 200th career win for Alabama Coach Nate Oates, who earlier separated one of his players and a Missouri player during a small scrum in front of the Crimson Tide bench in the second half.

Griffin entered averaging 9.8 points per game and shooting 34.4% (21 for 61) on three-pointers. Grant Nelson scored 13 points, reserve Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added 11 and Nick Pringle 10 for the Crimson Tide (12-5, 4-0 SEC).

Alabama shot 30 for 57 (52.6%) including 13 for 27 (48.1%) on three-pointers; 7 for 12 from deep in the second half. The Crimson Tide also made 20 of 21 free throws (95.2%).

Tamar Bates scored 19 points for Missouri (8-9, 0-4). Nick Honor added 18, Noah Carter had 13 and reserve Jesus Carralero-Martin 10 for the Tigers.

Missouri kept it close through most of the second half and closed to within a single possession on a half-dozen occasions but could never take the lead. Missouri's last lead occurred at 8-5, 2:40 into the game.

Alabama led 36-34 at halftime.

Griffin sandwiched a pair of three-pointers around one from Wrightsell in an almost 1:30 span and Alabama turned a 59-55 lead into a 68-58 advantage with 6:23 remaining and led by double digits for the remainder. Griffin's three-pointers followed a stretch where, up to that point, he'd missed 13 of his previous 17 attempts from beyond the arc.

GEORGIA 74, SOUTH CAROLINA 69

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Silas Demary Jr. scored 15 points, Justin Hill scored all nine of his points in the second half and Georgia beat South Carolina.

Hill missed a contested layup with 1:03 remaining and it went out of bounds. The call was overturned after a video review, giving the ball back to Georgia. Hill used a crossover dribble to create separation and he sank a jumper from the free-throw line for a 70-64 lead.

Meechie Johnson answered at the other end with a long three-pointer from the wing to make it 70-67 with 33.1 seconds left. RJ Melendez sealed it by making two free throws with 17 seconds left for his first points of the second half.

Melendez finished with 12 points for Georgia (13-4, 3-1 SEC). Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 11 points.

Johnson led South Carolina (14-3, 3-1) with 19 points and B.J. Mack added 16. South Carolina was undone by going 17 of 32 from the free-throw line.

Johnson made a three-pointer with 4:50 remaining in the first half to give him 12 of South Carolina's opening 27 points. The Gamecocks led 34-33 at halftime.

South Carolina took a 48-39 lead with 14:05 remaining in the second half. But the Gamecocks didn't make another field goal until Johnson's three-pointer with 4:57 remaining to get within 58-56.

Georgia took its first lead of the second half -- 51-50 with 9:14 remaining -- during South Carolina's field-goal drought of more than nine minutes.

Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht (3) drives past Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1)during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht (3) dribbles the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) shoots a reverse layup past Florida guard Will Richard (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Florida guard Zyon Pullin (0) drives against Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) shoots past Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Tennessee forward Tobe Awaka (11) and Florida forward Alex Condon (21) vie for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht (3) falls as he has the ball knocked away by Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Tennessee coach Rick Barnes is congratulated by Florida coach Todd Golden after an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

