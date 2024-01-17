The effort to protect

Death of civilians is terrible, but in our crazy (war-filled) world it appears necessary. While many want to cause Israel to cease its effort to rid the Earth of Hamas and its leaders, no matter the future cost to Israel, they overlook the civilians killed by America and its allies to end World War II. Nothing would do but unconditional surrender. Hundreds of thousands of civilians were killed. Some intentionally.

Is Israel not entitled to the same effort to protect itself??

CLIFF HOOFMAN

Enola

Son's ashes missing

My son, Levi Smith, passed away recently. He was ill for six months, in the hospital for a solid month, and died on his first day in hospice. I chose to have him cremated for future services and placement next to his father, who died three years ago.

On Friday, when I was out of our home, in broad daylight, someone kicked in our kitchen door and entered. It is obvious they walked through the home. Although there were many valuable items in plain sight, the only item they took was the beautiful wooden box with my son's ashes, which I had placed in a memorial area. His students at Archild had created a wonderful Get Well Book, with notes and handprints from staff and students. This book was taken along with the last pages of correspondence between my son and me.

I am pleading for any possible help to find the person who did this. This is the only time in my life that I don't know where my son is. I am devastated that even though he has passed, his spirit and my heart have been insulted and reviled. If anyone knows anything about this event, please help me find him.

MOONYEEN HOOPER

North Little Rock

Do your elected duty

While the prison board, and it seems like everyone else, is bickering with our governor, "Rome is burning."

Here are the real issues for the state of Arkansas: educational test scores that are low, food insecurity is high, rural access to adequate medical care and Internet service is appalling, and children are without insurance coverage.

Stop talking about the left and the right. We are sick of it. Take care of the people of Arkansas, which is your duty as elected officials.

ANNETTE WILLIAMS

Little Rock

On renaming Twitter

I agree with Bud Finley from Avilla regarding the use of X, Formerly Known As Twitter. I am also tired of it. Maybe it could be X (FKAT), or X would be enough.

A rethink on the renaming of Twitter would be a good idea. It could be that thinking of another name was just too taXing.

PK GRAVES

Bryant

Get boosters for safety

Now that 2023 has ended, we can take a look at total covid and flu deaths in Arkansas. There were 649 covid-19 deaths since Jan. 1, 2023, per the 2023-24 Viral Respiratory Diseases Weekly Report issued for the week ending Jan. 6, 2024, by the Arkansas Department of Health. Using data from last year's flu season and the current 2023-24, there were 174 flu deaths in Arkansas during the year.

These numbers show continued and significant progress in dropping covid deaths, as 2022 had 3,435 deaths, a decline of 84 percent. The top counties in 2023 were Benton with 60 deaths and Pulaski with 40. As in prior years, covid hit hardest in older persons, with 94 percent of the deaths occurring in people 55 and older.

According to recent studies such as discussed recently in Time magazine, there is a cumulative negative impact from repeated covid infections as well, including heart, lung and brain issues. The World Health Organization has stated covid is killing 10,000 people a month and has been on a seasonal upswing in many areas, including the United States.

Beyond a six-month period, the health benefit from a vaccination and/or prior infection wanes. Yet the number of folks getting updated covid shots remains low, both in Arkansas and nationally. Both the CDC and the Arkansas Health Department recommend getting the covid booster vaccine in order to reduce the chances of severe symptoms.

Most pharmacies and health departments have the shots available (I got mine at the local Walmart) and the costs are generally very low or free (especially if you have insurance or Medicare). Other than a sore arm, most folks have few side effects, but you can talk to your doctor or pharmacist if you have concerns. I wish to encourage Arkansans to update their covid (and flu) shots, especially if you are 55 or older. It will make a safer state for all of us.

CLIFF SCOGIN

Fayetteville