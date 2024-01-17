Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Elton John has achieved EGOT status. The famed British singer-pianist won an Emmy Award on Monday night for best variety special (live) for "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium," a three-hour concert documentary that streamed on Disney+. John said he was "incredibly humbled" for joining the elite group of EGOT winners who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. "The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world," John, 76, said in a statement after winning his trophy. The performer has five competitive Grammys; two Oscars, along with a Tony. John became the 19th person to reach EGOT status. David Furnish, John's husband and a producer on the concert special said an "incredibly honored" John was unable to attend the awards ceremony since he's recovering from recent surgery. "We FaceTimed him. We woke him up in the middle of the night," Furnish said while holding John's award backstage. "He's back in the U.K. He's had his left knee replaced."

Actress Mia Goth faces a lawsuit from a background actor who claims she intentionally kicked him in the head during the filming of the A24 film "MaXXXine." James Hunter, who says he was hired for three days to play the role of "Dead Parishioner," is suing Goth for battery over the alleged kick, claiming it gave him a concussion. He also filed wrongful termination claims against A24 and the film's director Ti West, reports Variety. In the lawsuit, Hunter writes that one scene required him to wear a robe and be covered in fake blood from head to toe. During the first night of shooting, he was asked to lay on the ground for several hours, "enduring ants and mosquitoes," he added. After multiple takes where Goth, 30, was supposed to step over the actor, there was one instance where she "nearly stepped" on him. Despite warnings to be be cautious, Hunter says Goth then intentionally kicked him in the head with her boot in the next take, and later approached him in the bathroom and "taunted, mocked, and belittled" him, according to court documents. His lawsuit seeks damages of at least $500,000 for battery and wrongful termination, along with punitive damages, reports TMZ.