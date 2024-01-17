FOOTBALL

Alabama gets DC, OC

Two former head coaches appear to be signing on as coordinators for Alabama. South Alabama's Kane Wommack resigned Tuesday and is headed to Alabama to become defensive coordinator for Coach Kalen DeBoer, while it appears Maurice Linguist has resigned at Buffalo to be the Tide's offensive coordinator. South Alabama Athletic Director Joel Erdmann told The Associated Press that Alabama is "getting an amazing human being who sincerely cares for his players and his team and those surrounding the program." Erdmann said Wommack is "a very savvy tactician defensively and runs schemes that, in my opinion, offensive coordinators don't like going against. They're getting a very, very talented young man." DeBoer, who was hired away from Washington last week to replace Nick Saban, and Wommack worked together as assistants at Indiana in 2019 under Tom Allen. DeBoer was offensive coordinator and Wommack defensive coordinator. Wommack, 36, has been head coach at South Alabama for three seasons, going 22-16 overall and 13-11 in the Sun Belt Conference. He led the Jaguars to their first bowl win this season, a 59-10 victory over Eastern Michigan in the Lending Tree Bowl. Also on Tuesday, Linguist informed the University at Buffalo that he is resigning as football coach following three seasons after agreeing to join DeBoer's staff at Alabama, a person familiar with discussions confirmed to The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the discussions were private, and DeBoer has not yet announced his staff upon leaving Washington to coach the Crimson Tide. ESPN and The Athletic first reported Linguist's departure. Without going into detail, Buffalo Athletic Director Mark Alnutt announced Linguist's departure in a three sentence release, while adding the school had launched a national search for his replacement.

Brennan to Arizona

Arizona hired San Jose State's Brent Brennan to be the Wildcats' next head coach Tuesday, replacing Jedd Fisch about 48 hours after he left for Washington. Brennan, 50, agreed to a five-year contract with Arizona, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the school did not immediately release terms of the deal. Brennan to Arizona is the latest domino to fall in college football coaching since Nick Saban announced his retirement at Alabama. Washington's Kalen DeBoer was hired to replace Saban on Friday, Fisch replaced DeBoer two days later and Arizona hired Brennan two days after that.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

A&M AD to Ohio State

Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork has been hired at Ohio State to replace longtime athletic director Gene Smith, who will retire July 1. Ohio State leaders announced Bjork's hiring Tuesday. The 51-year-old Kansas native, who has more than 30 years of experience in intercollegiate athletics, has been at Texas A&M since 2019. Before that, he was the athletic director at the University of Mississippi. He also served on the athletics staff at Western Kentucky, UCLA, Miami and Missouri. At Texas A&M, Bjork helped guide leaders in the Texas legislature in the development of the new NIL law. He also oversaw the creation of programs to equip student-athletes with education and resources related to finance, personal branding, networking and media training.

BASEBALL

Another Guerrero signs

Vladi Miguel Guerrero, an outfielder/infielder who is a son of Hall of Fame slugger Vladimir Guerrero and a half-brother of Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., agreed with the New York Mets on a minor league contract Monday that includes a $117,000 signing bonus. A left-handed hitter from the Dominican Republic, the 17-year-old Guerrero was among the players the Mets reached deals with as the 2024 international signing period opened. The club also agreed with the No. 6 overall prospect, catcher Yovanny Rodriguez ($2.85 million); No. 31, shortstop Yensi Rivas ($500,000); and No. 41, outfielder Edward Lantigua ($950,000).

Astros lose reliever

Houston reliever Kendall Graveman will miss the 2024 season after having surgery on his right shoulder last week, Astros General manager Dana Brown announced Tuesday. Graveman, 33, was acquired in a trade with the Chicago White Sox last July and had a 2.42 ERA in 23 appearances with the Astros. He developed soreness in his right shoulder and was not able to pitch in the playoffs.

Hummel traded to Giants

Outfielder Cooper Hummel was traded from the New York Mets to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday for cash. The 29-year-old was claimed by the Mets off waivers from Seattle on Dec. 1, then was designated for assignment Friday. Hummel made his major league debut with Arizona in 2022 and hit .176 with 3 homers, 17 RBI and 4 stolen bases in 66 games.

BASKETBALL

Kings coach fined

The NBA fined Sacramento Kings Coach Mike Brown $50,000 on Tuesday for his court-storming outburst against a referee and his criticism of the officiating afterward. Joe Dumars, the league's head of basketball operations, issued the penalty to Brown for "aggressively pursuing a game official during live play, and for publicly criticizing the officiating" after his team's 143-142 overtime loss to Milwaukee on Sunday night. Brown was ejected in the fourth quarter. He stormed onto the court and began screaming at referee Intae Hwang. Kings players had to restrain him. Brown later pulled out a laptop in his postgame media session to highlight a disparity in free throws and multiple calls that he found frustrating.