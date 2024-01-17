On the Mark

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's basketball team finally has got its first victory of 2024.

The Razorbacks beat Texas A&M 78-77 on Tuesday night at Walton Arena when Tramon Mark hit a driving basket with 1.1 seconds left.

The Aggies had taken a 77-76 lead with 7.6 seconds left on Wade Taylor's three-pointer.

Mark, a junior guard, led Arkansas (10-7, 1-3 SEC) with a career-high 35 points. He scored 34 points against North Carolina on Nov. 24.

Arkansas hadn't won since beating North Carolina-Wilmington 106-90 on Dec. 30.

Taylor led the Aggies (10-7, 1-3) with 41 points.

Razorbacks senior guard El Ellis had 15 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

Senior forward Andersson Garcia had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Aggies.

Taylor tied it at 74-74 on a driving basket with 50.8 seconds left.

Mark then was fouled by Taylor with 27.8 seconds left and hit 1 of 2 free throws to give Arkansas a 75-74 lead.

The Razorbacks improved to 107-61 all-time against the Aggies -- who also were Arkansas' rivals in the Southwest Conference -- and 62-15 at home.

Texas A&M is 1-15 in its past 16 visits to Arkansas going back to 1988. The Aggies' lone road victory at Arkansas in that 36-year span was 87-80 in 2019.

The Razorbacks are 12-10 against Texas A&M since the Aggies joined the SEC, including 10-1 at Walton Arena.

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman evened his record against Texas A&M at 5-5. All of Musselman's victories have been at Walton Arena.

Arkansas and Texas A&M will have a rematch on Feb. 20 when the Razorbacks play at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

The Aggies came into the game off a 97-92 overtime victory against No. 8 Kentucky at home last Saturday.

Texas A&M, which trailed by as many as 20 points in the first half, pulled within 50-46 with 13:10 left on Taylor's three-pointer.

Mark blocked a three-point attempt by Taylor, who then fouled him.

With Arkansas in the bonus, Mark hit both free throws to give the Razorbacks a 52-46 lead.

The Aggies cut their deficit 52-48 on two free throws by Solomon Washington.

Mark hit two free throws for a 54-48 Arkansas lead.

Washington's three-pointer pulled Texas A&M within 60-57.

The Razorbacks, who started the second half 1 of 12 from the field, got baskets on consecutive possessions on a driving layup by Ellis and Mark's three-pointer to take a 65-57 lead with 8:41 left.

Wildens Leveque hit two free throws for the Aggies to make it 65-60 with 7:43 left.

Arkansas got two free throws from Ellis and a three-pointer basket from Davonte Davis to move ahead 70-60 with 6:03 left.

Davis was called for a flagrant two foul with 4:41 left when -- according to what lead official Doug Shows told the SEC Network telecast crew -- he kicked a Texas A&M player in the groin on a driving attempt.

Davis was ejected, but Garcia missed two free throws resulting from the Flagrant 2 foul call, keeping Arkansas' lead at 70-60

After a Garcia layup, Taylor made 1 of 2 free throws to pull the Aggies within 70-63 with 4:10 left.

With the shot clock down to three seconds, Mark hit a short jumper as he was falling back. He also was fouled Solomon Washington and hit the free throw to complete the three-point play and give Arkansas a 73-63 lead with 3:43 left.

Taylor's three-pointer with 1:39 left made it 73-70.

Mark hit the first of two free throws with 1:25 left for a 74-70 Arkansas lead, but when he missed the second attempt, Davenport was called for fouling Jace Carter on the rebound attempt.

Carter hit both free throws with 1:24 left to make it 74-72.

Trevon Brazile was fouled by Carter under Arkansas' basket with 0.4 seconds left in the first half. It was the Aggies' 10th foul of the half and put the Razorbacks in the double bonus.

Brazile hit both free throws to give Arkansas a 46-32 halftime lead.

Arkansas hit 13 of 14 free throws in the first half -- Mark was 7 of 8 -- and shot 53.8% from the field (14 of 26).

The Razorbacks hit 5 of 10 three-pointers in the half with Jeremiah Davenport 2 of 4.

Texas A&M shot 29.7% (11 of 37) and was 1 of 15 on three-pointers.

The Aggies missed their first 14 three-pointers before Taylor hit from beyond the arc with 1:06 left in the half.

Arkansas jumped out to an 8-1 lead with 15:33 left n the half on a driving basket by Davis.

Taylor scored Texas A&M's first basket on drive to make the Aggies 1 of 8 from the field.

The Razorbacks went on a 9-0 run, including a three-pointer by Keyon Menfiield, and moved ahead 17-3 on Mark's two free throws with 12:14 left before halftime.

A rebound basket by Garcia pulled the Aggies within 19-7.

Mark's three-pointer with an assist by Menifield gave Arkansas a 22-7 lead.

Eight consecutive points by Davenport, including back-to-back three-pointers pushed the Razorbacks' lead to 30-10 with 8:01 left in the half.

Garcia's layup cut Texas A&M's deficit to 39-25.

The Razorbacks went ahead 41-25 on Mark's layup.

Taylor's three-pointer made it 42-30 with 1:06 left in the half.

Mark's jumper gave the Razorbacks a 44-30 lead.

A driving basket by Eli Lawrence pulled the Aggies within 44-32 with 19 seconds left before Brazile's free throws to end the half.

Arkansas stays home to play South Carolina at noon on Saturday. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.