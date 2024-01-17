Palestinian rockets hit Israel anew

RAFAH, Gaza Strip -- Palestinian militants battled Israeli forces in devastated northern Gaza and launched a barrage of rockets from farther south Tuesday in a show of force more than 100 days into Israel's air and ground campaign against the tiny coastal enclave.

The fighting in the north, which was the first target of Israel's offensive and where entire neighborhoods have been pulverized, showed how far Israel remains from achieving its goals of dismantling Hamas and returning scores of hostages captured in the Oct. 7 attack that sparked the war.

In other developments, France and Qatar, the Persian Gulf nation that helped mediate a previous cease-fire, said late Tuesday that they had brokered a deal between Israel and Hamas to deliver medicine to Israeli hostages in Gaza, as well as additional aid to Palestinians in the besieged territory.

France said it had been working since October on the deal, which will provide three months worth of medication for 45 hostages with chronic illnesses, as well as other medicines and vitamins. The medicines are expected to enter Gaza from Egypt on Wednesday.

It was the first known agreement between the warring sides since a weeklong truce in November.

Meanwhile, Gaza's humanitarian crisis is worsening, with 85% of the territory's 2.3 million Palestinians having fled their homes and U.N. agencies warning of mass starvation and disease. The conflict threatens to widen after the U.S. and Israel traded strikes on Iranian-backed groups across the region.

Israel has vowed to crush Hamas' military and governing capabilities to ensure that the Oct. 7 attack is never repeated. Militants stormed into Israel from Gaza that day, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and capturing around 250 people. With strong diplomatic and military support from the United States, Israel has resisted international calls for a cease-fire.

Nearly half of the hostages were released during the truce, but more than 100 remain in captivity. Hamas has said it will not release any others until Israel ends the war.

'BOMBING NEVER STOPPED'

In Gaza, the Israeli military said its forces discovered about 100 rocket installations and 60 ready-to-use rockets in the area of Beit Lahiya, a town on the territory's northern edge. Israeli forces killed dozens of militants during the operation, the military said, without providing evidence.

Mahmoud Abdel-Ghani, who lives in Beit Lahiya, said Israeli airstrikes hit several buildings on the eastern side of the town.

Hundreds of thousands of people fled northern Gaza, including Gaza City, after Israeli evacuation orders in October. Israel shut off water to the north in the opening days of the war and hardly any aid has been allowed into the area, even as tens of thousands of people have remained there.

Residents reached by phone Tuesday described the heaviest fighting in weeks in Gaza City.

"The bombing never stopped," said Faris Abu Abbas, who lives in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood. "The resistance is here and didn't leave."

Ayoub Saad, who lives near Shifa Hospital downtown, said he heard gunfire and shelling overnight and into Tuesday and saw dead and wounded people being brought to the hospital on carts.

AID DELIVERY HOBBLED

Gaza's Health Ministry said Tuesday that the bodies of 158 people killed in Israeli strikes have been brought to hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the war's overall death toll to 24,285. The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths but says around two-thirds of those killed were women and children.

Senior U.N. officials warned Monday that Gaza faces widespread famine and disease if more aid is not allowed in. While they did not directly blame Israel, they said aid delivery is hobbled by the opening of too few border crossings, a slow vetting process and continued fighting throughout the territory -- all of which is largely under Israel's control.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said U.N. agencies and their partners "cannot effectively deliver humanitarian aid while Gaza is under such heavy, widespread and unrelenting bombardment." At least 152 U.N. staff members have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war.

Israeli officials say they have placed no limits on humanitarian aid and have called on the U.N. to provide more workers and trucks to accelerate delivery.

Information for this article was contributed by Jon Gambrell and Sylvie Corbet of The Associated Press.

Palestinians walk through destruction by the Israeli bombardment in the Nusseirat refugee camp in Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)



Palestinians look at the destruction by the Israeli bombardment in the Nusseirat refugee camp in Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)



A Palestinian walks through the destruction by the Israeli bombardment in the Nusseirat refugee camp in Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)



An Israeli fighter jet releases flares as it flies over the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)



Smoke rises after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)



Palestinians walk through destruction by the Israeli bombardment in the Nusseirat refugee camp in Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)



Palestinians walk through destruction by the Israeli bombardment in the Nusseirat refugee camp in Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)



An Israeli tank and bulldozers move inside the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

