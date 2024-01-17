PRO BASEBALL: Northwest Naturals sporting new look

Northwest Arkansas Naturals third baseman Cayden Wallace takes his position near the bag Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Wallace, a former Arkansas Razorback and 49th pick of the 2022 Draft by the Royals, could start this coming season back in Double-A. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe) Winter weather may have wiped out the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' annual Hot Stove Luncheon on Monday, but General Manager Justin Cole said he is still excited for the new season that begins April 5.The Already a subscriber? Log in!