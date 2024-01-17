Record-setting cold hits NWA, River Valley

Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are expected to see a respite today from record-setting cold that has gripped the state this week.

Much of the snow and ice that blanketed the region Sunday hung around Tuesday. However, the sun came out, helping melt some of that snow, said Joe Sellers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa. The real relief should come today and Thursday, he said.

Fayetteville saw the temperature sink to minus-10 degrees Fahrenheit early Tuesday, shattering the city’s previous Jan. 16 record low of 0 degrees set in 1997, according to the weather service.

Fort Smith also set a record Tuesday, recording a low temperature of 3 degrees, beating the 1982 low of 6 degrees, the weather service reported.

Temperatures should finally get above freezing after around noon today, Sellers said. High temperatures should reach the upper 30s to lower 40s today and Thursday, he said.

“It’s just a short reprieve with the warm-up, then back into a deep freeze, unfortunately,” Sellers said.

Temperatures should slide back below freezing Friday with highs in the 20s on Friday and Saturday. However, the cold front is a dry one, Sellers said. Wind chill will again be a factor, especially Friday morning, possibly reaching below zero, he said.

Sellers recommended skipping morning jogs until next week, when temperatures should reach the 50s.

Schools across the region were closed Tuesday because of the wintry weather, and nearly all had already decided by Tuesday afternoon to cancel today’s classes.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, closed its campus on Tuesday, and it will be closed again today, the university announced on its website. Northwest Arkansas Community College likewise declared all of its locations would be closed and remote learning would be in effect today.

Trash pickup has also been affected in many, if not all, communities. WM, for example, announced it would not be running trash or recycle routes today for the third straight day because of the weather, affecting customers in cities such as Farmington, Centerton and Tontitown.

“As we continue to evaluate road conditions for the safety of our employees and the communities we serve, we will continue to provide updates as they become available,” said Jamie Vernon, public sector manager for WM.

BENTON COUNTY ROADS

Jay Frasier, public works administrator for Benton County, said on Tuesday crews made a lot of progress Monday on primary paved roads. He said the priority now is clearing residential areas before moving on to gravel and dirt roads.

There are around 1,400 miles of county maintained roads, but Frasier said that does not include any maintained by the cities or state.

According to IDriveArkansas.com , highway roads within Benton County are mostly clear of ice, snow or slush. As of 4:49 p.m. Tuesday, the website said both Interstate 49 and Arkansas 59 are mostly clear from the Washington County line to the Missouri state line.

Melissa Fox, public information officer for Benton-ville police, said the weather didn’t cause any significant traffic issues Monday and there had been no wrecks Tuesday morning.

“For the most part, our bigger roads are clear,” Fox said. “The city is still trying to get to the smaller streets, so the residential areas aren’t as great.”

Fox said she thinks most people are staying home or off the roads, but she expects more traffic today as temperatures rise and more roads are cleared.

WASHINGTON COUNTY ROADS

Fayetteville street crews are depending on the dry cold front to bring them some relief. Terry Gulley, the city’s assistant public works director, said Tuesday they’d been working around the clock since 4 a.m. Sunday. Crews pretreated roads hours before the winter storms started Friday and started laying salt brine Tuesday. Hopefully the sun coming out will activate the salt beneath ice on the roads, he said.

“We anticipate it being Thursday before there’s any chance of us going off that schedule,” Gulley said.

Main roads for the most part should be clear in Fayetteville. Crews have been plowing as many residential streets as they can, Gulley said.

He hopes the icy roads will start to melt in the coming days and the cold air will help dry the roads.

“We’ve been lucky in the past when it gets that cold that fast, and it gets damp or wet and it just kind of freeze dries,” Gulley said. “We’re hoping for that [Tuesday night], and it should make a huge push [today] when it gets above freezing.”

Street crews in Washington County also were cautiously optimistic. Many county roads were still frozen Tuesday, but crews loaded up trucks with de-icing agents, planning to have most of them back to normal by Tuesday night, said Jeff Crowder, county road superintendent. Some of the major roads even started showing asphalt Tuesday, he said.

Crowder still emphasized to anyone venturing out to use “heightened awareness.”

“If you’re out and about, just be careful,” he said. “You may be on asphalt one minute and ice the next, with shady spots and all.”

Power outages reported earlier Tuesday were mostly back online by afternoon. Nearly 2,000 customers across Washington and Benton counties reported outages early Tuesday, with fewer than 30 by 4:55 p.m., according to poweroutage.us. The site showed 32 customers without power in Carroll County at that time, and one customer in Logan County without power.

Not all weather-related difficulties were outdoors. A water pipe burst at the Springdale Animal Shelter — not a main pipe, but one distributing water to the animals through an automated watering system, said Mayor Doug Sprouse. The pipe that burst is similar to the under-the-faucet lines in a home or business, he said.

“So they’re having to run a hose and do this the old-fashioned way — like we did before we got this fancy new system,” Sprouse said.

But animal services must do this while working short-handed because of the weather, he said.

RESTAURANTS TRY TO STAY OPEN

The elements didn’t keep some people from getting their eggs and bacon.

First Watch, a franchise breakfast establishment on College Avenue in Fayetteville, remained open every day except Monday during the inclement weather. The business is open 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.

College Avenue was clear for the most part and the business kept its parking lot shoveled, said Nick Vanelli, assistant manager at First Watch.

Tuesday was a little slow, but one regular who always comes in on Tuesdays, sometimes twice, still made it, Vanelli said.

First Watch employees were able to get to work without issue, though many residents seemingly opted to stay home from the inclement weather, Vanelli said.

“You’ve got to keep a positive mindset through it all,” said.

Kaity Gould, who owns Fort Smith Coffee Co. with her husband, Gabe Gould, said Tuesday they closed both their downtown locations early on Sunday at 2 p.m. and canceled a barista training session planned for that evening due to the winter weather, though they reopened both sites Monday morning.

Gould said her policy during inclement weather is to be open if any of the employees feel safe driving and to close if that isn’t the case. She and her husband have occasionally given employees rides to and from work.

“We have a reputation for always being open, even in snow storms,” Gould said. “But we never put pressure on our team to drive, if they’re not totally comfortable.”

While Gould said Fort Smith Coffee Co. hasn’t experienced mechanical or electrical problems at either of its locations as of Tuesday — unlike in previous years — it has seen less than half of its normal customer turnout. However, she expects to have more customers after the snow melts and most roads are safe to travel.

“Folks will be itching to get out of the house at that point, and what better place to go than a cozy local coffee shop?” Gould said.



