School board accepts superintendent evaluation agreement

Today at 8:24 a.m.

by

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs Public School Foundation member Chuck Hyde (left) poses with Middle School teacher Rhonda Asencio, Allen Elementary School teacher Jill Hartman, High School teacher Tamara Stewart, Main Street Academy teacher Julie Lewis, Middle School teacher Shannon Torrell, Allen Elementary School teacher Brian Hyde, Southside Elementary School teacher Dense Wilmott, Paws and Claws Counselor Angela Brown, and Principal Amanda Ward, and foundation member Kimmie Provost during the school board meeting on Thursday. The educators were recognized at the meeting for earning grants from the foundation for different projects. Not pictured: Allen Elementary School teacher Heather Woodruff.

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Siloam Springs School Board, as a result of its evaluation of the performance of Superintendent Jody Wiggins, approved a contract agreement related to the superintendent's performance and goals over the remaining two years of his three-year contract, which ends on July 30, 2026.

The board voted 4-0,...