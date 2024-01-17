School board accepts superintendent evaluation agreement

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Siloam Springs School Board, as a result of its evaluation of the performance of Superintendent Jody Wiggins, approved a contract agreement related to the superintendent's performance and goals over the remaining two years of his three-year contract, which ends on July 30, 2026.
The board voted 4-0,...
