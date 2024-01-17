TRACK AND FIELD

Honors for UA's Jallow, Jackson

University of Arkansas sophomore Sanu Jallow and freshman Shawnti Jackson picked up national and SEC track and field honors Tuesday.

Jallow, a transfer from Texas A&M, was named National Athlete of the Week by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association and Co-SEC Runner of the Week after she won the 600 meters at the Arkansas Invitational last Friday at the Randal Tyson Center in a world-leading 1 minute, 26.52 seconds. The time ranks third on the all-time collegiate list behind former Razorback Britton Wilson (1:25.16) last year and former Texas A&M runner Athing Mu (1:25.80) in 2021.

Jackson was named Co-SEC Freshman of the Week after she won the 400 meters at the Arkansas Invitational in a personal-best 52.10, which set a meet record. It was the fastest time by a collegiate sprinter this season and is second in the world behind 51.95 run by Jamaica professional Leah Anderson.

Jackson, 18, moved to 10th on the World Under-20 all-time indoor list and ninth on the U.S. Under-20 all-time indoor list. Her previous indoor best had been 54.95.

Jackson and Jallow also ran anchor legs on separate Arkansas 1,600 relays. Jackson ran a 400 split of 51.71 on the team that won in 3:28.79 to break the meet record of 3:30.38 set by Arkansas last year. Jallow ran 51.91 on the team that finished second in 3:30.48.

Jallow shared Co-SEC Runner of the Week with Tennessee's Jacious Sears and Jackson shared Co-SEC Freshman of the Week with South Carolina's JaMeesia Ford.

Arkansas' next meet is Jan. 26-27 at the Randal Tyson Center in Fayetteville.

-- Bob Holt

BASKETBALL

ASU's Fields earns weekly honor

Arkansas State University guard Caleb Fields was named the Sun Belt Conference player of the week Tuesday.

Fields averaged 27 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3 steals per game in a victory over Texas State and a loss to Louisiana-Lafayette, in which he shot 51.9% from the floor and 78.1% from the free-throw line. He scored 35 points with 10 assists and 6 steals in ASU's 85-82 victory over Texas State on Thursday, becoming the first NCAA Division I player since 2010 to record those numbers in a single game.

His 35 points are the most by a Sun Belt player in a game this season and he is the only player in the conference with multiple games of 10 or more assists this season. He went 16 of 20 from the free-throw line, matching individual school records inside First National Bank Arena.

Fields followed that performance with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists in the loss to Louisiana-Lafayette. It's the first weekly honor of his career and the second by an ASU player this season after Freddy Hicks earned the honor on Nov. 21.

UAFS guard earns Lone Star award

Arkansas-Fort Smith guard Cameron Bush was named the Lone Star Conference defensive player of the week Monday, it was announced by the league office.

Bush helped the Lions in wins over Texas A&M-Kingsville and Texas A&M International, averaging 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 steals in the 2 wins. Against Texas A&M-Kingsville, Bush scored 9 points to go with 8 rebounds, 6 steals and an assist. Against Texas A&M International, he recorded 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services