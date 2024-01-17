Study finds reduced participation in WIC during pandemic

During the covid-19 pandemic, the already declining participation rate in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC, worsened, researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences found.
"We
Already-down enrollment reduced during pandemic
Today at 3:49 a.m.
During the covid-19 pandemic, the already declining participation rate in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC, worsened, researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences found.
"We