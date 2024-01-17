Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas





Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Romeo Perez, 20, of 5900 W. Stoney Brook Road in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Perez was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

David Wilkins, 73, of 15 Rivercliff Road in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Wilkins was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Harley Downard, 23, of 1726 Pridemore Drive in Cane Hill, was arrested Monday in connection with second-degree battery, criminal trespass/premises, loitering and reckless driving. Downard was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.



