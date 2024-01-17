TOMMY FOLTZ: Use your tools, don’t be used by them

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, pavement could be seen on the streets of Arkansas. That was Sunday morning. That changed quickly, and by late Sunday afternoon, I found myself driving around to see our quiet, snow-covered landscape.

We were warned it was coming, and looked forward to it changing our world. However, as much as most of us love to see at least one good snow event every winter, we do so with the understanding it will melt away and the world will return to normal at some point in the future.

Millions of Americans wish the world would return to normal when it comes to artificial intelligence. I may be one of them, although I'm starting to come around. There may be some good that comes out of this breakthrough technology that compiles information at breakneck speed.

Speed is not a problem for AI. The problem is that sometimes it arrives at the wrong conclusions, and tends to make up stories out of whole cloth. With these obvious shortcomings, it's understandable that some would rather it go away as just one more complication we don't need in a world already struggling to determine what the truth is on any number of issues.

As Jose Antonio Bowen, a higher education innovation expert, sums it up, "we can't stick our heads in the sand."

Bowen was the featured speaker Thursday at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's Winter Teaching Symposium. He's been at this for so long, his work predates AI. He's familiar with innovation efforts in higher education, with a resume that includes work at Stanford, Georgetown, the University of Southampton in the UK, and as dean at Southern Methodist University in Dallas over the last four decades.

Bowen says every job is made up of tasks, and that AI can do at least one of those tasks better than a human being, but still describes the technology as if it were a C-student. What this means for the C-student, he adds, is that they need to "raise the bar" on their own academic efforts.

So, with all the talk about the challenges that exist with AI, such as "hallucinating" to fabricate a suggested reading list or legal precedents out of thin air, AI does have a positive role to play now and in the future.

For one, while many believe the introduction of this technology marks the beginning of the end of critical human thought, or even the elimination of our species, depending on how much caffeine has been ingested, Mr. Bowen strikes a blow in AI's favor.

For instance, according to the paper, one assignment could entail a student "conversing" with a historical figure, like say, Thomas Jefferson, via AI. The student would be graded on the follow-up questions to Jefferson because they measure the thinking of the student, not how accurate the AI program may be.

Further, the university's Office of Academic Integrity says it's paramount for students to gain permission or understand what is and what's not allowable in the use of AI on assignments.

The bottom line is if permission is not given, and the student operates outside the lines, they risk violating academic ethics rules.

In the real world, outside the ivory-towered realm of academia, a closer-to-home story about AI came to me from a friend who is a sales director at his company. Not two weeks ago, one of his salespeople resigned. My friend was concerned because he thought it might become a sticky situation if not handled properly.

What did he do? He consulted AI. He typed the situation into the Chatbot prompt and a sample email was sent back, ready to be shared, that would defuse the situation before it became an ugly lawsuit.

The manager said the email was close to a perfect response, but thought some language changes would better fit his particular situation. He made the changes, sent the email, and the situation was effectively defused, at least for now.

I may be biased because I've only heard part of one side of the story, but this is an example of how AI can be used as an assistant rather than an antagonist. In this instance, AI was handled the responsible way, and tracks with Bowen's message in Fayetteville last Thursday: Students should be reminded that the ultimate responsibility for their work lies with the person in the mirror.

Yes! That's it!

The ultimate responsibility for a work product of any kind lies with the human being. Why would that not also be the case when AI is used? Just as students should be held accountable for their work whether generated by AI, or good old-fashioned elbow grease, misuse can be determined in a court of law for non-students.

In order for the courts to address the challenge, guardrails are needed to show everyday humans what is and what's not inside the lines. Those rules have been hard to come by.

Even the wild West had rules. People who broke them were brought to justice. AI should be treated no differently.

Tommy Foltz is an editorial writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.