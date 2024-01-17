Trump defamation suit moves forward

NEW YORK -- Donald Trump shook his head Tuesday as the judge in his New York defamation trial told would-be jurors that an earlier jury had already decided the former president sexually abused columnist E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s.

Trump left court before opening statements, jetting to a New Hampshire political rally as Carroll's lawyer accused the Republican presidential frontrunner of using "the world's biggest microphone" to destroy her reputation and turn his supporters against her. Trump's lawyer contended that Carroll has never been more famous and that she is blaming him for "a few mean tweets from Twitter trolls."

Fresh from a political win Monday in the Iowa caucuses, Trump detoured to a Manhattan courtroom for the start of what amounts to the penalty phase of Carroll's civil lawsuit alleging he attacked her at a department store in 1996. Trump departed Tuesday after the nine-member jury was selected.

He glared and scowled at times as the jury was being picked, slyly raising his hand at one point when Judge Lewis Kaplan asked if anyone felt Trump had been treated unfairly by the court system. The gesture drew laughs from some people in the courtroom and a retort from the judge, who said: "We know where you stand."

Trump, the former president, and Carroll, the former longtime Elle Magazine columnist, sat at separate tables about a dozen feet apart, flanked by their respective legal teams. They didn't appear to speak or make eye contact.

After Trump left, Carroll's lawyer Shawn Crowley implored jurors to make him pay -- potentially millions of dollars -- for comments he made while president in response to her claims in a 2019 memoir that he sexually abused her years earlier at Manhattan's Bergdorf Goodman store.

Trump "used the world's biggest microphone to attack Ms. Carroll," Crowley said in her opening statement. His comments, including claims that Carroll was lying to sell books, humiliated the writer and tore "her reputation to shreds," the lawyer said.

"He said this from the White House, where presidents have signed laws, declared wars and decided the fate of the nation," Crowley told jurors.

While the trial concerns what Trump must pay for his comments in the immediate aftermath of Carroll's revelations, Crowley noted that his rhetoric about the writer hasn't stopped. Trump maintains he never abused Carroll and that her allegations are a partisan smear.

From court Tuesday, Trump fired off a series of social media posts about the case. He wrote on his Truth Social platform that Carroll's rape allegation was an "attempted EXTORTION" involving "fabricated lies and political shenanigans," and he accused the judge of having "absolute hatred" for him.

Crowley told jurors their job was to answer the question about Trump: "How much money will it take to get him to stop?"

However, Trump attorney Alina Habba said he was "merely defending himself" and that evidence will show that Carroll's career has prospered since accusing him. Carroll has been "thrust back into the limelight like she always has wanted," Habba said in her opening argument.

Responding to Crowley's assertion that Trump backers have sent Carroll violent threats, Habba said she sympathized with victims of sexual abuse but that any backlash Carroll suffered was "simply a byproduct of the digital age."

"Regardless of a few mean tweets, Ms. Carroll is more famous than she has ever been in her whole life, and she is loved and respected by many, which was her goal," Habba told jurors.

Testimony will begin today, when Carroll is expected to take the witness stand.

Trump did not attend the previous trial in the case last May, when a jury found he had sexually abused Carroll and awarded her $5 million in damages. The jury said Carroll hadn't proven that Trump raped her. In light of that verdict, Kaplan said the trial beginning Tuesday would focus only on how much money, if any, Trump must pay Carroll for comments he made about her while president in 2019.

As the day began, Kaplan rejected the defense's request to suspend the trial on Thursday so Trump could attend his mother-in-law's funeral -- part of a combative exchange in which Trump's lawyers accused the judge of thwarting their defense with pretrial evidence rulings favorable to Carroll.

"I am not stopping him from being there," the judge said, referring to the funeral.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba responded: "No, you're stopping him from being here."

