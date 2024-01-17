UNDER THE RADAR: Hamburg’s Peyton Sellers

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's prospect is Hamburg’s Peyton Sellers.

Class: 2025

Position: Linebacker

Size: 6-1, 225 pounds

Stats: As a junior, Smith had 140 tackles — 102 being unassisted — in 10 games. He also scored four defensive touchdowns.

GPA: 3.5

Interest: Arkansas-Monticello, Southern Arkansas, Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist

Coach Blake Johnson:

"Peyton has all the tools to play linebacker at the next level — size and speed, 4.6 40-yard dash. Peyton was selected All-State as a junior. Peyton can get off blocks and is an excellent tackler sideline to sideline. [He's a] very smart player and leads our defense. I have spoken with some [Division I schools] about him including Rice, SMU and UCA.”



