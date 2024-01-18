14 injured in carbon monoxide poisoning

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Blood tests of a construction worker who collapsed Wednesday outside a building owned by Yale University led emergency crews to uncover potentially lethal levels of carbon monoxide inside. Another 13 people were hospitalized, but the discovery may have prevented a much larger catastrophe, officials said.

Emergency crews initially thought they were responding to a "regular medical call" early Wednesday when they brought the collapsed unconscious man to the hospital, said Rick Fontana, New Haven's emergency operations director. However, an hour-and-a-half later, the hospital informed them that the worker had extremely high levels of carbon monoxide in his bloodstream.

Crews then returned to the location and found 13 people at the building with elevated carbon monoxide levels and complaining of headaches. It was later determined that the construction workers had been using a propane-fueled saw to cut concrete. Even though they were venting it, Fontana said the fumes were not exiting the building.

Of the 14 people who were hospitalized, nine were construction workers and five were members of the Yale Security Department, which is located in the same facility, said a spokesperson for Mayor Justin Elicker.

The man found lying outside of the building was taken to Jacobi Medical Center's hyperbaric chamber in the New York City, where he was in critical condition, Fontana said. He said another worker was also in "pretty serious condition" but was uncertain where he was taken.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. A Yale spokesperson didn't immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

GOP halts Hunter Biden contempt plans

WASHINGTON -- House Republicans have halted plans to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress this week for defying a congressional subpoena, citing negotiations with his attorneys that could end the standoff over his testimony.

Republicans were set to advance the contempt resolution against Hunter Biden to the House floor in a procedural step Tuesday, but called it off "to give the attorneys additional time to reach an agreement," according to a spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee.

Attorney Abbe Lowell wrote to House Republicans Friday that his client's cooperation is dependent on the committee issuing a new subpoena.

Hunter Biden's legal team cited a 2020 legal opinion issued by then-Attorney General William Barr, which stated that a subpoena issued through an impeachment inquiry not yet approved by the full chamber has "no compulsory effect."

Lowell didn't immediately respond to calls seeking comment Tuesday.

Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the Oversight committee, and Rep. Jim Jordan, the chairman of the Judiciary panel, said in a statement Friday they were "heartened" by the shift from Hunter Biden's legal team.

The Oversight and Judiciary panels approved contempt of Congress charges against Hunter Biden last week.

Mail to elections office probed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Authorities are investigating a suspicious envelope sent to the elections office in Yuba County on Wednesday morning that might have contained fentanyl.

The Yuba County sheriff's office will investigate the incident. The envelope was sent to the Yuba County Registrar of Voters headquarters.

The package appeared to come from "a verified agency" and didn't look suspicious at first, but a staff member discovered a powdery substance inside that prompted them to call law enforcement, said Yuba County spokesperson Rachel Abbott.

A field test showed the presence of fentanyl, but authorities will conduct further analysis to confirm. Abbott said no one was harmed.

"I trust that law enforcement authorities will identify and bring to justice any persons responsible for seeking to intimidate, threaten, or harm election workers," California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said in a statement.

Case to proceed in N.Y. chokehold death

NEW YORK -- A judge Wednesday declined to dismiss the case against a U.S. Marine veteran charged with manslaughter for placing a man in a deadly chokehold aboard a New York City subway train.

Daniel Penny has pleaded innocent to charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the death last May of Jordan Neely, a former Michael Jackson impersonator who witnesses say was shouting and begging for money on a Manhattan train.

Penny pinned Neely to the ground with the help of two other passengers and held him in a chokehold for more than three minutes. Neely, 30, lost consciousness during the struggle.

Penny has said he acted to protect himself and others. His attorneys filed a motion seeking dismissal of the indictment, which was denied in court Wednesday.

Penny is white and Neely was Black.

Neely had struggled with mental illness and homelessness. His family and supporters say he was crying out for help in the subway and was met with violence.



