Arkansas baseball lands commitment of JUCO standout

Arkansas received a commitment from junior college infielder Carson Schrack on Wednesday.

Schrack, 5-10 and 170 pounds, of Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College batted .404 with 5 home runs, 22 doubles, 4 triples and 55 RBI last season. He was named first-team All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference and freshman of the year in the KJCCC East.

Schrack, from Egerton, Kan., signed with Coffeyville in 2022.

He scored 58 runs and was successful in all 15 stolen-base attempts as a freshman at Coffeville. He had a .500 on-base percentage and .620 slugging percentage for an OPS of 1.120. He had 28 games with multiple hits and 15 games with multiple RBI.

He joins Arkansas' 2024 signing class that was ranked 18th nationally by Perfect Game prior to his commitment.