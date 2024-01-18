Arkansas’ congressional delegates weary of repeated shutdown aversions

WASHINGTON -- It has become a vote too familiar to Arkansas' congressional delegation for this Congress.
For the third time since late September, the nation's legislative body had to pass a short-term funding measure to avert a government shutdown.
Today at 8:04 p.m.
WASHINGTON -- It has become a vote too familiar to Arkansas' congressional delegation for this Congress.
For the third time since late September, the nation's legislative body had to pass a short-term funding measure to avert a government shutdown.