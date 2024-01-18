The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Jan. 18, 2024

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-23-119. James Earl Harris v. State of Arkansas, from White County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered; motion to withdraw denied. Gladwin and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-23-287. Christon Jace Houston v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Remanded to settle and supplement the record; rebriefing ordered; motion to withdraw denied without prejudice. Abramson and Thyer, JJ., agree.

CR-23-288. Christon Jace Houston v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Remanded to settle and supplement the record; rebriefing ordered; motion to withdraw denied without prejudice. Abramson and Thyer, JJ., agree.

CV-22-85. Angela Wormington (formerly Smith) v. Mark Smith, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Abramson and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-23-323. Toby Yancy v. State of Arkansas, from Franklin County Circuit Court, Northern District. Remanded to settle and supplement the record; rebriefing ordered; motion to withdraw denied without prejudice. Gruber and Thyer, JJ., agree.

CV-23-338. Jennifer Thornton v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gruber and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-23-180. Larra Gabrielleh Compton v. State of Arkansas, from Bradley County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Harrison, C.J., and Hixson, J., agree.

CV-23-355. Catherine Cody v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Harrison, C.J., and Hixson, J., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-23-388. Daniel Hernandez v. State of Arkansas, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Klappenbach and Wood, JJ., agree.

CV-23-382. Kirstie McCullar and Marsheon Nunn v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Poinsett County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motions to be relieved granted. Klappenbach and Wood, JJ., agree.

CV-23-507. Marilee Kirk v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eighth Division. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-23-295. Kimberlie Tilley v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Virden and Wood, JJ., agree.

CR-23-446. Lacey Hogue v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered; motion to be relieved denied. Virden and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-22-564. Seth Fontenot v. State of Arkansas, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Harrison, C.J., and Gladwin, J., agree.

CR-23-254. Rocky McGahey v. State of Arkansas, from Logan County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gladwin, J., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-22-614. Roy Moore v. State of Arkansas, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden, Gruber, and Brown, JJ., agree. Gladwin and Thyer, JJ., dissent.

CR-23-266. Cecil J. Sixkiller v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Barrett and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-23-255. Jamel Dajuan Gardner v. State of Arkansas, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CR-23-329. Jason Hicks v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-23-275. Kamen Winston v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CR-23-262. Samual McLeod v. State of Arkansas, from Columbia County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CR-23-390. Mercedes Cuellar v. State of Arkansas, from Grant County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CR-23-235. Arlene Edwards v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered; motion to withdraw denied. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree

CR-23-492. Raymond Page v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered; motion to withdraw denied. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.