Arkansas Symphony Youth Orchestra joins the pros for a ‘Side-by-Side’ concert





Members of the Arkansas Symphony Youth Orchestra play "Side-by-Side" with members of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra for the Symphony Youth Ensembles concert, 6 p.m. Sunday at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway.

Their portion of the program includes the Act III Intermezzo from Giacomo Puccini's "Manon Lescaut" and the first and fourth movements, "Andante" and "Scherzo: Finale," respectively, from the Symphony No. 3 by Florence Price. Geoffrey Robson and Valery Saul conduct.

The Prelude Orchestra, a strings-only ensemble consisting of students in grades 4-8, and conductors Andrew Irvin and Kiril Laskarov will play Concertino in G by Elliot Del Borgo, "Adoration" by Florence Price, "Solfeggietto" by C.P.E. Bach and "British Grenadiers" by John Caponegro.

And the Academy Orchestra, an intermediate-level ensemble of students in grades 7-12, conducted by Tom McDonald, will play an arrangement of the final movement, "Andante con moto," of Felix Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 5, "Reformation," and "Prairiesong" by Carl Strommen.

Tickets are $10, free for children under 18. Call (501) 666-1761 or visit arkansassymphony.org/news-events/sidebyside24.



