Closure of ramp from I-30 to I-630 delayed one week





Winter weather this week delayed the closure of an Interstate 30 ramp to Interstate 630 that had been scheduled to start Friday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said in a news release Thursday.

The westbound ramp from I-30 onto I-630 is now set to be closed from 10 p.m. Jan. 26 until 5 p.m. Jan. 28, the release states.

The closure is planned to allow for construction on the new Interstate 30 bridge.

During the closure, the Transportation Department has said westbound traffic on I-30 seeking to merge onto I-630 will detour to Roosevelt Road (Exit 139A) and return on I-30 eastbound before merging onto I-630 westbound (Exit 139B).



