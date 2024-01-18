Djokovic challenges heckler in 2nd-round win

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Already sick and tired in another early round slog, Novak Djokovic unloaded on a heckler who crossed the line at the Australian Open.

Defending champion Djokovic angrily challenged the spectator to "say that to my face" and gestured to the man to come down onto the Rod Laver Arena court, the venue for 10 of his record 24 Grand Slam titles.

He then went on a roll, winning three consecutive games from 2-2 in the fourth set before finishing off Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4) 6-3.

The 36-year-old Serb then turned to the crowd again and yelled, pumping his fist to celebrate the victory.

Asked later what triggered his rage, Djokovic responded: "I mean, you don't want to know."

"I was tolerating it for most of the match. At one point I had enough," he said. "He didn't have the courage to come down. That's what I was asking him: 'If you have courage, if you're such a tough man, tough guy, come down and tell it to my face.' "

That didn't happen. Djokovic didn't ask for the man to be removed. Stadium security didn't intervene.

Djokovic moved on to the third round, still simmering a little bit about the episode.

"I'm not going to sit and say 'it's all good.' It's not good," he said. "Of course, it upsets me. I'm frustrated. I don't want to be experiencing that, but I have to accept it as it is.

"Sometimes I don't tolerate when somebody crosses the line. That's it."

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek rallied from 4-1 down in the third set to escape with a narrow 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win over 2022 runner-up Collins on Thursday and advance to the third round.

Swiatek held the momentum to start after recovering an early break, leading by a set and a break before the American player rallied to take the second set and race to a 4-1 lead in the third.

Swiatek absorbed the sustained pressure from Collins' powerful groundstrokes until she regained momentum and went on a match-winning five-game roll.

"Oh my God. I don't even know," Swiatek said of how she managed to come back.

Both players beat past Australian Open champions in the first round. Swiatek defeated 2020 champion Sofia Kenin and Collins had a three-set win over 2016 winner Angelique Kerber.

Last year's losing finalist, Stefanos Tsitsipas, also had a tough time against an Aussie with the crowd behind him on an adjacent court.

Tsitsipas wasted match points in the 10th game of the fourth set and then had to save four set points to force a tiebreaker, which he clinched for a 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2, 7-6 (4) win over Jordan Thompson.

Women's champion Aryna Sabalenka and U.S. Open winner Coco Gauff avoided the early Day 4 upsets in their draw to advance to the third round, along with 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva.

Three-time major finalist Ons Jabeur lost 6-0, 6-2 in 54 minutes to Andreeva on Rod Laver, and then 2018 champion Caroline Wozniacki also lost to a young Russian on the No. 3 show court.

Two other 16-year-old players lost on center court to highly-ranked players: No. 10 Beatriz Haddad Maia accounted for Alina Korneeva 6-1, 6-2 and Sabalenka overpowered Brenda Fruhvirtova 6-3, 6-2.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia points to a spectator during his second round match against Alexei Popyrin of Australia at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)



Brenda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic serves to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)



Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates after defeating compatriot Caroline Dolehide in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)



Mirra Andreeva of Russia plays a forehand return to Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)



Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a forehand return to Brenda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)



Ons Jabeur of Tunisia reacts in frustration during her second round match against Mirra Andreeva of Russia at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)



Maria Timofeeva of Russia misses a return forehand to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)



Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark plays a backhand return to Maria Timofeeva of Russia during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

