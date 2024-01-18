Federal program accepting applications for winter utility-bill aid

Some Entergy Arkansas customers may be eligible for nearly $500 in federal aid to offset the higher power bills that are likely to result from enduring frigid winter weather, a Thursday news release from the utility states.

People who need assistance paying their utility bill can apply for up to $475 in financial assistance from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, the release states.

The application period runs from Jan. 8 to March 22 or until federal money is expended.

People can apply for the federal money at www.getliheap.com, but some local community organizations offer in-person applications.

Eligibility is determined by household size and income, the release states. The program is open in summer and winter when extreme temperatures can make utility bills soar.