FILM NOTES: ‘Wizard of Oz’ back on big screens





Big-screen 'Wizard'

See the 1939 musical fantasy "The Wizard of Oz" the way it was intended to be seen, on big screens:

◼️ 1 and 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Riverdale 10, Colonel Glenn 18 and Movie Tavern in Little Rock; the Towne Centre in Conway; the Hot Springs 8 in Hot Springs; the Searcy 8 in Searcy; the Oaks 7 in Harrison and the Texarkana 14 in Texarkana

◼️ 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Towne Cinema in Jonesboro; the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville and the Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers

◼️ 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Colonel Glenn 18, Movie Tavern, Cabot 8, in Cabot, Towne Centre in Conway, Hot Springs 8, Searcy 8, Oaks 7 in Harrison, Towne Cinema in Jonesboro, Texarkana 14, Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville and the Pinnacle Hills in Rogers

◼️ 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Riverdale 10, Colonel Glenn 18, Movie Tavern, Cabot 8, Towne Centre in Conway, Hot Springs 8, Searcy 8, Oaks 7 in Harrison and the Texarkana 14.

The screenings, marking the 85th anniversary of the film's initial release, kick off Fathom Events' Big Screen Classics 2024 series. Each screening includes an introduction by film critic and historian Leonard Maltin.

Ticket information is available at fathomevents.com/events/the-wizard-of-oz-85th-anniversary.

Muppets redux

Fathom Events' Big Screen Classics adds "The Muppet Movie" to its 2024 Big Screen Classics series lineup, screening 1 and 7 p.m. June 2 and 7 p.m. June 3 at the Colonel Glenn 18 and Movie Tavern in Little Rock, the Towne Center in Conway, the Jonesboro Towne Cinema, the Texarkana 14 in Texarkana, the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville and the Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers. The screenings mark the 45th anniversary of its release to theaters nationwide.

Kermit (Jim Henson), Miss Piggy and Fozzie Bear (Frank Oz), Gonzo (Dave Goelz) and his chicken Camilla (Jerry Nelson), Scooter (Richard Hunt) and Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem embark on a road trip to Hollywood.

Ticket information is available at fathomevents.com/events/the-muppet-movie-45th-anniversary.

The Muppets take a road trip to Hollywood in "The Muppet Movie." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Fathom Events)





